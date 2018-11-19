By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wagg Worker Chicken & Vegetable Dog Food 5Kg
Product Description

  • Complete with Chicken & Veg is a complete feed for working dogs.
  • One of our most popular diets offering a complete dry dog food ideal for all working dogs. Each biscuit contains a balance of protein and carbohydrates to provide energy for active canines. Made with crunchy kibbles, this food is an excellent value option for working dogs.
  • Digestive Health
  • Contains prebiotic MOS to support the population of healthy bacteria within the gut.
  • Helps Reduce Odour
  • Contains an extract from the yucca plant thought to help reduce flatulence odours.
  • No Added Sugar
  • We do not add any sugar to our Wagg complete kibbles.
  • Immune System Support
  • Contains citrus extracts to help support a healthy immune system.
  • Stamina & Vitality
  • Rich in proteins and carbohydrates for a balanced source of energy.
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • We do not add any artificial colours or flavours to our foods.
  • Keeping tails wagging since 1986
  • We Make Food for Dogs
  • We put their needs before our own and create complete, balanced recipes to keep our furry pals healthy and happy. Every ingredient we use has a purpose, with nothing extra added that your working dog doesn't need.
  • Vat free
  • For working dogs
  • Dry complete
  • All dog sizes
  • 22% protein to support energy & repair
  • Pack size: 5KG
  • Rich in proteins and carbohydrates for a balanced source of energy
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (24.5% including 4% Chicken in Chicken Disc), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Vegetables (4% Peas in Pea Disc), Yeasts (MOS 0.1%), Citrus Extract (0.05%), Yucca Extract (0.015%)

Storage

To keep fresh, store this pack in a cool, dry place, with the top of the bag folded down.For best before date and batch number please see back of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Wagg Complete Working Dog with Chicken & Veg is a complete feed suitable for working dogs from 8 weeks onwards. It can be fed dry or moistened with warm or cold water (approximately 1 part water to 2 parts food).
  • How much you feed will vary depending on your working dog's age, breed and activity levels. Older working dogs will require less than younger dogs. Young and growing dogs should be fed 2-3 times a day, to appetite if possible.
  • From 8-12 weeks old we recommend feeding three times a day.
  • From 12-24 weeks old feed twice a day and from 24 weeks old feed once or twice a day.
  • Pregnant bitches may need 50% more than their usual feed and lactating bitches up to four times their normal intake.
  • Ensure clean, fresh water is available to your working dog at all times.
  • Daily Feeding Guide
  • Size: Small; Breed: Border Terrier, Jack Russell, Terrier; Dog Weight: 3kg - 10kg; Serving Size: 75g - 185g
  • Size: Medium; Breed: Spaniel, Border Collie; Dog Weight: 10kg - 20kg; Serving Size: 185g - 310g
  • Size: Large; Breed: Labrador, Pointer, Alsatian, Retriever; Dog Weight: 20kg - 40kg; Serving Size: 310g - 525g
  • Size: X Large; Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog, Great Dane, Blood Hound; Dog Weight: 40kg +; Serving Size: 525g +
  • Calories per 100g = 318 Kcal

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Wagg Foods Ltd,
  • Dalton Airfield,
  • Topcliffe,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3HE.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • This pack should reach you in top condition. We're proud of our high standards but if for any reason you find a fault with the contents of this bag, please don't hesitate to contact us at the address below - and don't forget to tell us when and where you bought it. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact Details
  • Wagg dog food is made in Yorkshire. We're a family of dog owners and we're more than happy to share our experiences or give advice should you need it. Get in touch with us at:
  • Wagg Foods Ltd,
  • Dalton Airfield,
  • Topcliffe,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3HE.
  • info@waggfoods.co.uk
  • waggfoods.com

Net Contents

5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Protein22%
Fat Content8%
Crude Fibre3.5%
Crude Ash8.5%
Vitamin A12,000 iu
Vitamin D31,200 iu
Vitamin E90 mg
Vitamin C50 mg
Zinc (Zinc Oxide)75 mg
Iron (Iron Sulphate Monohydrate)60 mg
Manganese (Manganous Oxide)50 mg
Zinc (Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)25 mg
Copper (Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate)10 mg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)2 mg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.1 mg
Additives (per kg)-
Nutritional Additives:-
Antioxidant-
Preservative-

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

So salty. I honestly thought my dog was I'll with

1 stars

So salty. I honestly thought my dog was I'll with how much water she was drinking. Took her off this and found she was fine again.

