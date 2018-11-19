Wagg Worker Chicken & Vegetable Dog Food 5Kg

So salty. I honestly thought my dog was I'll with
So salty. I honestly thought my dog was I'll with how much water she was drinking. Took her off this and found she was fine again.
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (24.5% including 4% Chicken in Chicken Disc), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Vegetables (4% Peas in Pea Disc), Yeasts (MOS 0.1%), Citrus Extract (0.05%), Yucca Extract (0.015%)
To keep fresh, store this pack in a cool, dry place, with the top of the bag folded down.For best before date and batch number please see back of pack.
Made in the UK
5kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Protein
|22%
|Fat Content
|8%
|Crude Fibre
|3.5%
|Crude Ash
|8.5%
|Vitamin A
|12,000 iu
|Vitamin D3
|1,200 iu
|Vitamin E
|90 mg
|Vitamin C
|50 mg
|Zinc (Zinc Oxide)
|75 mg
|Iron (Iron Sulphate Monohydrate)
|60 mg
|Manganese (Manganous Oxide)
|50 mg
|Zinc (Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|25 mg
|Copper (Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate)
|10 mg
|Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)
|2 mg
|Selenium (Sodium Selenite)
|0.1 mg
|Additives (per kg)
|-
|Nutritional Additives:
|-
|Antioxidant
|-
|Preservative
|-
