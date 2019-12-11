Whitworths Snacking Raisins 300G
Offer
- Energy373kJ 88kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ
Product Description
- Partially Rehydrated Raisins
- Carefully selected Chilean Flame Raisins sourced from the vineyards of the Chilean mountains. Our flame raisins are not only three times bigger than a standard raisin but they are also lovingly nurtured to maintain higher juice levels to ensure that you have the most perfect raisin to snack on.
- Good by nature...
- Our Chilean Vine Raisins are the perfect healthy snack for the whole family! Not only are they the most juicy raisins but each 30g portion contains 1 of your 5 a day!
- Iron to support the immune system†
- Potassium to support the nervous system††
- †Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- ††Potassium contributes to normal functioning of the nervous system
- Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all... our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our fruits mean that you are guaranteed a tasty and delicious result with every bite!
- Just fruit... dried
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Extra juicy, extra plump & extra large
- Pack size: 300g
- Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Potassium contributes to normal functioning of the nervous system
Information
Ingredients
Partially Rehydrated Raisins (99%), Sunflower Oil, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. Best before end: see base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK. Product of more than one country
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 10 servings
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- Consumer Care,
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
- To find out more about our products visit: www.whitworths.co.uk
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1245kJ
|373kJ
|-
|293kcal
|88kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|69.3g
|20.8g
|of which sugars**
|69.3g
|20.8g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Potassium
|1020mg (51.0% NRV‡)
|306mg (15.0% NRV‡)
|Iron
|3.8mg (27.1% NRV‡)
|1.1mg (8.1% NRV‡)
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|‡NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 10 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019