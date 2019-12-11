By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitworths Snacking Raisins 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Whitworths Snacking Raisins 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy373kJ 88kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ

Product Description

  • Partially Rehydrated Raisins
  • Carefully selected Chilean Flame Raisins sourced from the vineyards of the Chilean mountains. Our flame raisins are not only three times bigger than a standard raisin but they are also lovingly nurtured to maintain higher juice levels to ensure that you have the most perfect raisin to snack on.
  • Good by nature...
  • Our Chilean Vine Raisins are the perfect healthy snack for the whole family! Not only are they the most juicy raisins but each 30g portion contains 1 of your 5 a day!
  • Iron to support the immune system†
  • Potassium to support the nervous system††
  • †Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • ††Potassium contributes to normal functioning of the nervous system
  • Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all... our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our fruits mean that you are guaranteed a tasty and delicious result with every bite!
  • Just fruit... dried
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Extra juicy, extra plump & extra large
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Potassium contributes to normal functioning of the nervous system

Information

Ingredients

Partially Rehydrated Raisins (99%), Sunflower Oil, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. Best before end: see base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK. Product of more than one country

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 10 servings

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Consumer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.
  • To find out more about our products visit: www.whitworths.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy1245kJ373kJ
-293kcal88kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
of which saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate69.3g20.8g
of which sugars**69.3g20.8g
Fibre2.0g0.6g
Protein2.1g0.6g
Salt0.2g<0.1g
Potassium1020mg (51.0% NRV‡)306mg (15.0% NRV‡)
Iron3.8mg (27.1% NRV‡)1.1mg (8.1% NRV‡)
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--
‡NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
This pack contains approx. 10 servings--

