Sistema Tritan Active 800Ml

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Sistema Tritan Active 800MlLeak proof & impact resistant Warping, staining, odour and scratch resistantFreezer and top rack dishwasher safe
Keep hydrated with Sistema’s TRITAN Active Bottle. Designed with a wide mouth sipper for uninterrupted flow. Contoured grip and soft moulded finger loop for easy on the go drinking. Made from high quality, ultra-clear TRITAN, which is impact resistant, leakproof, BPA and Phthalate Free. Dishwasher safe (top rack). Designed and Made in New Zealand. Phthalate & BPA Free.
Sistema® Plastics design innovative, high-quality, durable, functional and versatile food storage containers, lunch boxes, drink bottles, microwave products and home organisation solutions. So, whether you need a colorful and practical lunch box for back to school, a reusable drink bottle to keep you hydrated, you’re looking for a clever meal prep container or you want to get your kitchen and pantry Insta worthy, Sistema® has a solution that will inspire you. Every container we manufacture in our state-of-the-art New Zealand factory using high-quality, food safe, and BPA free materials that you can trust.
Leakproof water bottle with a wide mouth sipper for uninterrupted flowContoured grip, flip top opening and soft moulded finger loop for easy on-the-go drinkingMade from ultra-clear, non-toxic tritan plastic which retains its glass-like clarity even after hundreds of dishwasher cyclesShatterproof and warping, staining, odour and scratch resistantSave money by taking your drink on the go, and reuse again and again for a sustainable solution to single use plastic bottlesSistema is the 1st food storage and reusable bottle brand partnering with Terracycle. Recycle your old containers for free in 3 simple steps, visit terracycle.com to find out more.Dishwasher-safe (top rack); Designed and made in New Zealand; phthalate & BPA free

Made in New Zealand

