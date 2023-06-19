Sistema Tritan Active 800Ml Leak proof & impact resistant Warping, staining, odour and scratch resistant Freezer and top rack dishwasher safe

Keep hydrated with Sistema’s TRITAN Active Bottle. Designed with a wide mouth sipper for uninterrupted flow. Contoured grip and soft moulded finger loop for easy on the go drinking. Made from high quality, ultra-clear TRITAN, which is impact resistant, leakproof, BPA and Phthalate Free. Dishwasher safe (top rack). Designed and Made in New Zealand. Phthalate & BPA Free.

Sistema® Plastics design innovative, high-quality, durable, functional and versatile food storage containers, lunch boxes, drink bottles, microwave products and home organisation solutions. So, whether you need a colorful and practical lunch box for back to school, a reusable drink bottle to keep you hydrated, you’re looking for a clever meal prep container or you want to get your kitchen and pantry Insta worthy, Sistema® has a solution that will inspire you. Every container we manufacture in our state-of-the-art New Zealand factory using high-quality, food safe, and BPA free materials that you can trust.

Leakproof water bottle with a wide mouth sipper for uninterrupted flow Contoured grip, flip top opening and soft moulded finger loop for easy on-the-go drinking Made from ultra-clear, non-toxic tritan plastic which retains its glass-like clarity even after hundreds of dishwasher cycles Shatterproof and warping, staining, odour and scratch resistant Save money by taking your drink on the go, and reuse again and again for a sustainable solution to single use plastic bottles Sistema is the 1st food storage and reusable bottle brand partnering with Terracycle. Recycle your old containers for free in 3 simple steps, visit terracycle.com to find out more. Dishwasher-safe (top rack); Designed and made in New Zealand; phthalate & BPA free

Produce of

Made in New Zealand