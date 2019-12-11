Russian Standard Vodka 35Cl

Product Description
- Vodka
- Russian Standard is a vodka of exceptional quality that is both naturally pure and great tasting. Distilled in St. Petersburg using only the finest Russian winter wheat and pure glacial water from Lake Ladoga, Russian Standard is vodka as it should be.
- A higher standard of vodka that is both naturally pure and great tasting. Russian Standard is the vodka by which all others must be judged. The authentic vodka choice for bringing friends together to create genuine experiences.
- In 1894 Dmitry Mendeleev, the greatest scientist in all Russia, received a decree from the Tsar to create the Imperial quality standard for Russian vodka. The 'Russian Standard' was born. Today in St Petersburg, our state-of-the-art distillery allows us to bring this vodka heritage into the 21st Century.
- Using winter wheat from the Russian Steppes and pure glacial water from Lake Ladoga, we have created the genuine taste of Russian vodka that is one again being celebrated throughout the world.
- Pack size: 35cl
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten
Tasting Notes
- Classic and complex with hints of freshly baked bread aromas, natural wheat grain and pepper notes. Full bodied with a long and savoury finish.
Alcohol Units
13.3
ABV
38% vol
Country
Russian Federation
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Distilled & bottled in Russia
Preparation and Usage
- Give your taste buds a kick with the Russian Mule - a take on the classic Moscow Mule, but made with Russian Standard Vodka. Add crushed ice to a copper mug, squeeze half a lime, add 50ml of Russian Standard Original and 150ml of ginger beer. Garnish with a wedge of lime.
Name and address
- Russian Standard Vodka,
- 46/2 Pulkovskoye Shosse 196140,
- Saint Petersburg,
- Russia.
Distributor address
- William Grant & Sons UK Ltd,
- Hook,
- RG27 9XA,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- William Grant & Sons UK Ltd,
- Hook,
- RG27 9XA,
- United Kingdom.
- www.russianstandardvodka.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
35cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019