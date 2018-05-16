Vagisil External Prohydrate Hydrating Gel 30G

Product Description
- ProHydrate External Hydrating Gel
- For more information, visit us at vagisil.com.
- You can have the most loving relationship, but if you experience vaginal dryness, what starts as a dryness problem can become a relationship problem.
- Vagisil® External Hydrating Gel relieves and replenishes dry, uncomfortable vaginal skin to make intimacy more comfortable.
- Leaves intimate skin feeling hydrated, supple and more comfortable.
- Contains ProHydrate® Complex - a unique blend of moisturisers, including Hyaluronic Acid, which feels like your own natural moisture.
- Progressive use can make your intimate skin feel healthier.
- Formulated without added Estrogens or Parabens.
- Hypoallergenic.
- Gynaecologist tested
- Instantly relieves vaginal dryness
- Relieves and replenishes dry uncomfortable skin
- With ProHydrate complex
- Feels like your own natural moisture
- Easy to use flip-top cap
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Propanediol, Carbomers, Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenethyl Alcohol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide (RD-005033)
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Produce of
Made and printed in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Use as needed to relieve and replenish dry, uncomfortable vaginal skin and as part of a regular intimate care routine.
Warnings
- Tamper resistant tube. Do not use if the tube's seal is missing or broken. Tear seal to open.
- Compatible with natural rubber latex and polyisoprene condoms.
- CAUTIONS:
- This is not a spermicide and does not provide protection against pregnancy.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- If vaginal irritation occurs, discontinue use. If symptoms persist, contact your healthcare provider.
- If pregnant or breast-feeding, consult your healthcare provider before use.
Name and address
- Combe International Limited,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 9RX,
- UK.
Return to
- Combe International Limited,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 9RX,
- UK.
- For questions/comments email: care@combe.co.uk
Net Contents
30g ℮
Safety information
Tamper resistant tube. Do not use if the tube's seal is missing or broken. Tear seal to open. Compatible with natural rubber latex and polyisoprene condoms. CAUTIONS: This is not a spermicide and does not provide protection against pregnancy. Keep out of reach of children. If vaginal irritation occurs, discontinue use. If symptoms persist, contact your healthcare provider. If pregnant or breast-feeding, consult your healthcare provider before use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020