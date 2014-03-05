Berocca Blackcurrant Effervescent Vitamin Energy Tablets 15S
Offer
Product Description
- Food supplement with sweeteners.
- What's all the fizz about?
- Life's busy and hectic. Be Ready! Start every day with Berocca... a specifically tailored formula containing vitamin B5 which is scientifically proven to support your energy release and mental performance - helping energise your day. Just add water.
- How can Berocca® support your Mind & Body?
- Helps you feel Energised: Contains vitamins B1 and B2 which work with your body to naturally generate energy from your food
- Reduces Tiredness & Fatigue: Contains vitamins B6 & B12 and magnesium to help reduce your tiredness & fatigue
- Helps your Mental Performance: Contains vitamin B5 which contributes to your mental performance
- Did you know? B vitamins are water soluble so they're harder for your body to store - so luckily it's not only absolutely fine to glug down a Berocca every day - we heartily recommend it!
- Sugar free
- For everyday use
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Contains vitamins B1 and B2 which work with your body to naturally generate energy from your food
- Contains vitamins B6 & B12 and magnesium to help reduce your tiredness & fatigue
- Contains vitamin B5 which contributes to your mental performance
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonates), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Bulking Agents (Isomalt, Sorbitol, Mannitol), Magnesium Sulphate, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Flavourings (Blackcurrant and Raspberry), Colours (Allura Red, Patent Blue V), Niacin (Nicotinamide), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Zinc (Zinc Citrate), Salt, Pantothenic Acid (Calcium Pantothenate), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin Sodium Phosphate), Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Monophosphate Chloride), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Anti-Foaming Agent (Polysorbate 60), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Biotin, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)
Storage
How to take care of your Berocca:Do not store above 25°C, keep the tube tightly closed For best before end date (BBE), see side of pack
Preparation and Usage
- How to take Berocca?
- Take 1 tablet per day - simply dissolve in a glass or bottle of water to make a great tasting drink. Berocca is best taken in the morning to set you up for the day ahead
- Berocca is suitable for:
- Adults (18 years & over)
Warnings
- Need to know
- Berocca can be taken every day throughout the year, but should not be used to replace a well-balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Contains only 7 calories (7kcal) per tablet
- Do not exceed the recommended daily dose of 1 tablet per day
- Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects
- Not recommended if you are pregnant or breast feeding
- Not suitable for people with kidney problems
- Allura Red (E129) may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
- Do not swallow or chew the tablets, they're designed to be dissolved in water
- Keep product & empty tube out of the sight and reach of young children
Name and address
- Bayer plc,
- Green Park,
- Reading,
- Berkshire,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
Return to
- Questions or comments?
- Please email us at: consumerhealthuk@bayer.com or visit our website at www.berocca.co.uk
- Bayer plc,
- Green Park,
- Reading,
- Berkshire,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
- 0845 6010901
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
15 x Effervescent Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|% NRV
|Vitamin B1
|11.8 mg
|1073
|Vitamin B2
|15 mg
|1071
|Niacin
|50 mg NE
|312
|Vitamin B6
|8.22 mg
|587
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|10 µg
|400
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Pantothenic acid
|23 mg
|383
|Vitamin C
|500 mg
|625
|Calcium
|100 mg
|12.5
|Magnesium
|100 mg
|26.7
|Zinc
|10 mg
|100
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|NE = Niacin Equivalent
|-
|-
Safety information
Need to know Berocca can be taken every day throughout the year, but should not be used to replace a well-balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Contains only 7 calories (7kcal) per tablet Do not exceed the recommended daily dose of 1 tablet per day Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects Not recommended if you are pregnant or breast feeding Not suitable for people with kidney problems Allura Red (E129) may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children. Do not swallow or chew the tablets, they're designed to be dissolved in water Keep product & empty tube out of the sight and reach of young children
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020