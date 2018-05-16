Voltarol No Mess Applicator Pain Relief Gel 100G

Product Description
- Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel
- This is a 100-gram tube of medicated Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel with No Mess Applicator. The Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel delivers targeted pain relief with the additional benefit of a new No Mess Applicator. This applicator allows easy, clean application of the Voltarol Gel directly on the point of pain.
- Use the No Mess Applicator to apply a small amount of gel to the area where you are experiencing pain (amount ranging in size from a 1 penny to a 2 pence piece). Unlike oral pain medication, the gel delivers targeted pain relief directly to the skin. Apply 3 to 4 times a day, and allow at least 4 hours between applications of the gel. Do not apply more than 4 times in any 24-hour period.
- For targeted local relief for pain and swelling (inflammation) in muscles, back and neck, as well as sprains, strains and bruises.
- Why Choose It?
- The active ingredient, diclofenac, is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that relieves pain at its source. Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief Gel is 3x more effective than non-medicated gels, providing relief from pain, reduced inflammation and helping to speed up recovery.
- The Emulgel technology helps the gel to penetrate deeply into the skin to enhance delivery of diclofenac to the point of pain. Effective for targeted local relief for pain and swelling (inflammation) in muscles, back and neck, as well as sprains, strains and bruises.
- Voltarol topical pain relief gel is non-greasy, with no strong odour.
- Choose the Pain Relief That's Right for You
- The Voltarol range includes the following options:
- For back and muscle pain try: Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel (Voltarol Pain-eze Emulgel)
- For joint pain try: Voltarol 12 Hour Joint Pain Relief 2.32% Gel (Voltarol 12 Hour Emulgel P)
- For osteoarthritis try: Voltarol Osteoarthritis Joint Pain Relief 1.16% Gel (Voltarol Emulgel P)
- For back, neck and shoulder pain relief try: Voltarol 140mg Medicated Plaster
- For a non-medicated pain relief option try: Voltarol Heat Patch
- Number 1 Topical Pain Relief Gel
- Voltarol is the Number 1 selling topical pain relief Gel in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
- Voltarol Gels contains diclofenac diethylammonium. Voltarol medicated plaster contains diclofenac sodium. Always read the label.
- Targeted Pain Relief with No Mess Applicator
- 3x More Effective Pain Relief*
- Relieves Pain
- Reduces Inflammation
- Helps to speed up recovery
- Gently rub or massage in a small amount of gel into the skin around painful or swollen area
- Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel contains diclofenac diethylammonium. Always read the label
- *than non-medicated gels
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredients: Diclofenac Diethylammonium 1.16% w/w, Also contains: Diethylamine, Carbomers, Cetomacrogol, Cocoyl Caprylocaprate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Liquid Paraffin, Perfume Creme 45 (containing Benzyl Benzoate), Propylene Glycol, Purified Water
Storage
Do not store above 30ºC.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- 1. Read the package leaflet before use.
- 2. Use an amount the size of a one penny or two penny piece, rub gently and apply 3-4 times daily to the affected area.
- 3. Massage into the skin over the affected site.
- 4. Wash hands after use (unless they are the site being treated). Adults and children aged 14 and over: Do not use for more than 7 days, unless longer treatment is recommended by a doctor. If symptoms persist for longer than 7 days, consult your doctor.
- Step 1
- Pull off the transparent protective cover
- Step 2
- Unscrew the applicator
- Step 3
- Use the key on the side of the applicator to remove the star seal on the tube
- Step 4
- Screw the applicator back on the tube and pull white part to open
- Use this medicine only on your skin.
Warnings
- DO NOT USE
- Do not use if you are allergic to diclofenac or aspirin or other NSAIDs, or have ever had an allergic reaction to these ingredients, or you have ever had an asthma attack, wheezing, hives, or runny nose after taking these ingredients. Do not use if taking diclofenac or other NSAIDs such as aspirin or ibuprofen. Do not use on children under 14 years of age.
- Consult your doctor or pharmacist before using, if you have a stomach or duodenal ulcer, or are pregnant or breast-feeding.
- Remember: Do not apply to cuts, wounds, sunburned skin or other area where the skin is abnormal, or near the eyes or nose. Do not cover with a bandage or plaster. Do not use if the seal is broken. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- USE THIS MEDICINE ONLY ON YOUR SKIN.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- GlaxoSmithKline (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Return to
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- 0800 783 8881
- customer.relations@gsk.com
Lower age limit
14 Years
Net Contents
100g ℮
