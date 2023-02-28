Blistex Cold Sore Cream 2G

Blistex Cold Sore Cream is a clinically proven treatment for the early stages of recurrent cold sores on the lips. It contains docosanol which works differently to other treatments in the early stages of a cold sore.

© 2017 Blistex Ltd.

Aids healing Starts to work from first tingle Suppresses the cold sore virus Anti-viral treatment

Pack size: 2G

Ingredients

1g Cream contains 100mg (10%) Docosanol, Also contains Sucrose Stearates, Light Mineral Oil, Propylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Purified Water

Net Contents

2g

Preparation and Usage