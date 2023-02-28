We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Blistex Cold Sore Cream 2G

Blistex Cold Sore Cream 2G

Blistex Cold Sore Cream 2G
Blistex Cold Sore Cream is a clinically proven treatment for the early stages of recurrent cold sores on the lips. It contains docosanol which works differently to other treatments in the early stages of a cold sore.
Aids healingStarts to work from first tingleSuppresses the cold sore virusAnti-viral treatment
Pack size: 2G

Ingredients

1g Cream contains 100mg (10%) Docosanol, Also contains Sucrose Stearates, Light Mineral Oil, Propylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Purified Water

Net Contents

2g

Preparation and Usage

For full details read and retain the enclosed patient information leaflet.Directions for use - adults and adolescents aged 12 years and over: At the first sign of a recurrent cold sore, apply to the affected area 5 times a day, at approximately 3 hourly intervals until healed, for a maximum of 10 days. Do not start treatment with cream at the stage of an already developed blister or ulcer.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

