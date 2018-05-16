By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Lamb Mince 10% Fat 250G
£ 3.10
£12.40/kg
  • Energy847kJ 203kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • British lamb mince 10% fat.
  • From Trusted British Farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality food and flavoursome lamb. Typical percentage fat content under 10%. Typical percentage of collagen / meat protein ratio under 16%.
  • Finely ground select cuts, juicy and full of flavor
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently for 4-6 minutes. Lower heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.

Produce of

Minced and Packed in the U.K., Origin the U.K. or New Zealand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy678kJ / 162kcal847kJ / 203kcal
Fat9.4g11.8g
Saturates4.1g5.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.4g24.3g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

