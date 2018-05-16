Tesco British Lamb Mince 10% Fat 250G

- Energy847kJ 203kcal10%
- Fat11.8g17%
- Saturates5.1g26%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 162kcal
Product Description
- British lamb mince 10% fat.
- From Trusted British Farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality food and flavoursome lamb. Typical percentage fat content under 10%. Typical percentage of collagen / meat protein ratio under 16%.
- Finely ground select cuts, juicy and full of flavor
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Storage
Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently for 4-6 minutes. Lower heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.
Produce of
Minced and Packed in the U.K., Origin the U.K. or New Zealand
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|678kJ / 162kcal
|847kJ / 203kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.4g
|24.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
