Tesco Piri Piri Smoked Mackerel Strips 200G

I regularly buy these Mackerel strips. They don't often have bones and the new range of flavours are great. However, they are too expensive unless on offer.
Mackerel (Fish) (95%), Salt, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Pimento Powder, Onion, Garlic, Bay Powder, Dried Oregano, Dried Basil, Dried Tarragon, Rapeseed Oil.
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 6 minutes. Turn once.
Produced in U.K., Scotland, Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea
For extra succulence, remove from fridge 15 minutes before eating.
This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1232kJ / 297kcal
|1232kJ / 297kcal
|Fat
|23.1g
|23.1g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.3g
|Protein
|20.5g
|20.5g
|Salt
|2.0g
|2.0g
|Omega-3
|4.02g
|4.02g
|Vitamin D
|8.21µg (164%NRV)
|8.21µg (164%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
