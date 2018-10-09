By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Piri Piri Smoked Mackerel Strips 200G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Piri Piri Smoked Mackerel Strips 200G
£ 3.50
£1.75/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1232kJ 297kcal
    15%
  • Fat23.1g
    33%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1232kJ / 297kcal

Product Description

  • Hot smoked mackerel (Scomber scombrus) strips with piri piri seasoning.
  • Responsibly Sourced. Working with a fourth generation family run business in Aberdeenshire, our wild caught mackerel is responsibly sourced from the North East Atlantic. Hand filleted and gently smoked using beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Marinated in piri piri seasoning. Enjoy hot or cold. This product comes from a fishery that has been indeprndently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Boneless and gently smoked with a fiery kick.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel (Fish) (95%), Salt, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Pimento Powder, Onion, Garlic, Bay Powder, Dried Oregano, Dried Basil, Dried Tarragon, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish and mackerel.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 6 minutes. Turn once.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., Scotland, Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea

Preparation and Usage

  • For extra succulence, remove from fridge 15 minutes before eating.

     

    This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1232kJ / 297kcal1232kJ / 297kcal
Fat23.1g23.1g
Saturates5.4g5.4g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre2.3g2.3g
Protein20.5g20.5g
Salt2.0g2.0g
Omega-34.02g4.02g
Vitamin D8.21µg (164%NRV)8.21µg (164%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

4 stars

I regularly buy these Mackerel strips. They don't often have bones and the new range of flavours are great. However, they are too expensive unless on offer.

Usually bought next

Tesco 2 Sweet Chill Hot Smoked Salmon Fillets 180G

£ 4.50
£2.50/100g

Tesco Peppered Smoked Mackerel Fillets

£ 2.65
£10.00/kg

Tesco Smoked Mackerel

£ 2.60
£10.00/kg

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here