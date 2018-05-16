Tesco Finest 6 Dry Cure Thick Bacon 240G

- Energy870kJ 209kcal10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1087kJ / 262kcal
Product Description
- Oak and beech smoked, dry cured rindless, thick cut back bacon rashers.
- Our Tesco finest* dry cure bacon comes from British outdoor bred pigs which give tasty, succulent pork. It was developed for us by experts who first began dry curing pork in Waberthwaite, Cumbria back in 1828. Nearly 200 years later, it’s still cured by hand following the same method to bring out the rich flavour before air drying for a meaty texture.
- Traditionally dry cured by hand for a meaty texture and rich flavour then smoked with oak and beech chips.
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Prepared from 105g of Pork per 100g of Bacon.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes. Turn occasionally. For extra crispy bacon, grill for an additional 2 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry. Fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
240g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1087kJ / 262kcal
|870kJ / 209kcal
|Fat
|19.9g
|15.9g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|19.4g
|15.5g
|Salt
|3.5g
|2.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 3 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
