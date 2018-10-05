Tesco Unsmoked Lardons 200G

Great flavour
I use these lardons in several recipes and they add a really nice flavour
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 961kJ / 232kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS. Pan Fry in a little oil for 4-5 minutes turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Packed in UK, using pork from Denmark
2 Servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled Base. Check Locally
200g e (2 x 100g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (100g)
|Energy
|961kJ / 232kcal
|961kJ / 232kcal
|Fat
|18.8g
|18.8g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|15.0g
|15.0g
|Salt
|2.8g
|2.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019