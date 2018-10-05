By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Unsmoked Lardons 200G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Unsmoked Lardons 200G
£ 1.95
£9.75/kg
Each pack
  • Energy961kJ 232kcal
    12%
  • Fat18.8g
    27%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt2.8g
    47%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 961kJ / 232kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked rindless bacon lardons with added water.
  • From Trusted Farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Tesco Expertly Selected for Freshness & Quality. Slowly cured for succulence and a full flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS. Pan Fry in a little oil for 4-5 minutes turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Packed in UK, using pork from Denmark

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Base. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e (2 x 100g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (100g)
Energy961kJ / 232kcal961kJ / 232kcal
Fat18.8g18.8g
Saturates7.4g7.4g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein15.0g15.0g
Salt2.8g2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great flavour

5 stars

I use these lardons in several recipes and they add a really nice flavour

