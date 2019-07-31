Tesco Cod Fillets With Parsley Sauce 260G

- Energy434kJ 102kcal5%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars<0.5<1%
- Salt0.43g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 401kJ / 95kcal
Product Description
- Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets with a parsley sauce.
- Carefully chosen for succulent flakes and paired with a creamy sauce. Responsibly sourced. Working with selected fishermen our cod is responsibly caught in the wild, from the seas of the North East Atlantic. Skinless and boneless cod with a parsley sauce made from cream and crème fraiche. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery, www.msc.org
- Carefully chosen for succulent flakes and paired with a creamy sauce
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cod (Fish) (84%), Water, Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Parsley (0.5%), Cornflour, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Garlic Purée, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C / 160°C / Gas 4 18-20 mins Cover the tray with foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. To heat the sauce, simply place the sachet in a pan of boiling water for 3 minutes. Shake sachet gently, drizzle over the fish to serve.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove sleeve and film lid, place sauce sachet to one side.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K., Caught in the North East Atlantic
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (108g**)
|Energy
|401kJ / 95kcal
|434kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.1g
|20.6g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.43g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 217g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019