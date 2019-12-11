By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Breaded Haddock Goujons 200G

Tesco Free From Breaded Haddock Goujons 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy750kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillet strips in a gluten free coating.
  • Generously coated in a gluten free crumb for a crispy texture. Responsibly Sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Feel free to enjoy the foods you love with our Free From range that champions great taste and inspiring food to suit any occasion. 100% fillet, caught in the wild and generously coated in a gluten free crumb for a crispy texture.
  • Responsibly Sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Free from food awards 2019 gold
  • Gluten, wheat, milk free
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haddock (Fish) (60%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Water, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6: 17-20 mins.
Place on a pre-heated tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Caught in the North East Atlantic

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (90g**)
Energy834kJ / 198kcal750kJ / 178kcal
Fat6.7g6.0g
Saturates1.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate21.1g19.0g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre1.2g1.1g
Protein12.8g11.5g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 180g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

