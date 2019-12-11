Tesco Free From Breaded Haddock Goujons 200G

- Energy750kJ 178kcal9%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 198kcal
Product Description
- Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillet strips in a gluten free coating.
- Generously coated in a gluten free crumb for a crispy texture. Responsibly Sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Feel free to enjoy the foods you love with our Free From range that champions great taste and inspiring food to suit any occasion. 100% fillet, caught in the wild and generously coated in a gluten free crumb for a crispy texture.
- Responsibly Sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Free from food awards 2019 gold
- Gluten, wheat, milk free
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Haddock (Fish) (60%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Water, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6: 17-20 mins.
Place on a pre-heated tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Caught in the North East Atlantic
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (90g**)
|Energy
|834kJ / 198kcal
|750kJ / 178kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|21.1g
|19.0g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|12.8g
|11.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 180g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
