Tesco Breaded Wholetail Scampi 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy837kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 920kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • Clusters of wholetail scampi (Nephrops norvegicus) with added water, coated in batter and breadcrumbs.
  • Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture. Responsibly Sourced. Wild caught by selected fishermen from the seas of the North East Atlantic.
  • Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Scampi (Crustacean) (48%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Stabiliser(Sodium Triphosphate), Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 11-13 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 17-20 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Caught in the North East Atlantic

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (91g**)
Energy920kJ / 219kcal837kJ / 200kcal
Fat9.2g8.4g
Saturates0.9g0.8g
Carbohydrate22.2g20.2g
Sugars0.8g0.7g
Fibre1.9g1.7g
Protein11.0g10.0g
Salt1.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 200gg typically weighs 182g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Delicious!

4 stars

Deicious! Some of the best scamp I've had!

Individual breaded portions when cut open bore ver

1 stars

Individual breaded portions when cut open bore very little resemblance to what were described as "wholetail" and were amorphous and tasteless. The majority were abandoned and dumped, which is something which I cannot ever recall having done before.

Sodium Phosphate is a preservative

2 stars

Need to quantify the amount of Sodium Phosphate being used in 200 grams of Scampi. As Sodium Phosphate is a harmful preservative, it's important to know how much is being used in this product so people can make an informed decision. Thank you

