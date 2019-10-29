Tesco Breaded Wholetail Scampi 200G

Delicious!
Deicious! Some of the best scamp I've had!
Individual breaded portions when cut open bore ver
Individual breaded portions when cut open bore very little resemblance to what were described as "wholetail" and were amorphous and tasteless. The majority were abandoned and dumped, which is something which I cannot ever recall having done before.
Sodium Phosphate is a preservative
Need to quantify the amount of Sodium Phosphate being used in 200 grams of Scampi. As Sodium Phosphate is a harmful preservative, it's important to know how much is being used in this product so people can make an informed decision. Thank you