H W Nevill's White Bread 800G

H W Nevill's White Bread 800G
£ 0.36
£0.05/100g
One slice
  • Energy347kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 963kJ / 227kcal

Product Description

  • Medium sliced white bread.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Product will stay at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not kept in the fridge. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Number of uses

22 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (36g)
Energy963kJ / 227kcal347kJ / 82kcal
Fat1.2g0.4g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate44.2g15.9g
Sugars3.0g1.1g
Fibre3.6g1.3g
Protein8.0g2.9g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

good

5 stars

Make a burger on a budget, and with this bread you'll be fine. It's an honest, value loaf with no frills. Hungry? Buy one of these loafs if you're skint.

good

4 stars

thin white slices, perfect for french toast :]

Perfect for toasted sandwiches

4 stars

Not good for sandwiches as a rather dry consistency, but excellent for toast and toasted sandwiches as does not stick to grill plates, and birds enjoy the crusts! A good value buy.

Buy this for a good buy

5 stars

I was surprised with this bread. I bought a cheap loaf as i wanted to make a bread pudding for grandchildren but when i open the wrapper I was really surprised to find how moist the slices were. As it happens i didn't make a bread pudding as I didn't have the time in the end, however, I did make some super sandwiches with this bread. No one said the bread was different to what they usually used and when i told them it was so cheap they thought that i was joking. I let them think that i was. I found out that it keeps well too. Will be buying this in future. Can,'t afford to waste money.

Look for it, and save many pennies!

4 stars

For toasting from frozen its fine. Smaller cross-section fits in my freezer compartment more easily. Slices separate while frozen - more expensive brands freeze solidly and won't separate when wanted.. The shelf-filler told me most customers buy it for the birds! Ridiculous, and if you're a small-user on a budget and want a loaf that will store for weeks by freezing, this Neville's ticks the boxes. Perfectly good buy, as is also the brown for all the same reasons.

To dry not good at all

1 stars

To dry not good at all

toastie

4 stars

its good for toast

Good purchase

5 stars

Makes lovely toast and keeps well.

too dry

1 stars

not good quality

only suitable to feed ducks and birds!

1 stars

dry, too thinly sliced, no flavour, very poor quality. will avoid in future.

