H W Nevill's White Bread 800G

Make a burger on a budget, and with this bread you'll be fine. It's an honest, value loaf with no frills. Hungry? Buy one of these loafs if you're skint.
thin white slices, perfect for french toast :]
Perfect for toasted sandwiches
Not good for sandwiches as a rather dry consistency, but excellent for toast and toasted sandwiches as does not stick to grill plates, and birds enjoy the crusts! A good value buy.
Buy this for a good buy
I was surprised with this bread. I bought a cheap loaf as i wanted to make a bread pudding for grandchildren but when i open the wrapper I was really surprised to find how moist the slices were. As it happens i didn't make a bread pudding as I didn't have the time in the end, however, I did make some super sandwiches with this bread. No one said the bread was different to what they usually used and when i told them it was so cheap they thought that i was joking. I let them think that i was. I found out that it keeps well too. Will be buying this in future. Can,'t afford to waste money.
Look for it, and save many pennies!
For toasting from frozen its fine. Smaller cross-section fits in my freezer compartment more easily. Slices separate while frozen - more expensive brands freeze solidly and won't separate when wanted.. The shelf-filler told me most customers buy it for the birds! Ridiculous, and if you're a small-user on a budget and want a loaf that will store for weeks by freezing, this Neville's ticks the boxes. Perfectly good buy, as is also the brown for all the same reasons.
To dry not good at all
toastie
its good for toast
Good purchase
Makes lovely toast and keeps well.
too dry
not good quality
only suitable to feed ducks and birds!
dry, too thinly sliced, no flavour, very poor quality. will avoid in future.