H W Nevill's Wholemeal Bread 800G

Tasty for both toast & sandwiches, lots also bought for baby chicks, ducks & geese!! They love it
Contains palm oil - AVOID!
Contains palm oil. Avoid. Thanks to another reviewer who pointed this out.
Not as good
I usually order Tesco wholemeal and this was substituted on my shop. it has smaller slices and doesn’t feel as fresh. Not a good substitute.
Well worth buying
I am very particular with bread as it often makes me feel too full, but this brand is just right for me and makes really good toast. Great value for money.
Nice
I like this bread nice toasted. Only down side is it's a little small
Very good value
Loaf bought recently was remarkedly good, better than some I have had costing 3 times the price. Just one of the items that make a visit to Tesco preferably.
Palm oil!
For the price I think it is good but a shame that it contains palm oil. As this does not seem to be sustainable palm oil I won't buy it again.
Crap not very tasty and very dry yuk
A slice of tasty value
I always buy this bread and keep it in the freezer for toast. It's really tasty and so affordable. No different at all in terms of taste from much more expensive wholemeal bread.
Cheap
The taste and texture aren't great, but the price is right