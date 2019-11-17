By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
H W Nevill's Wholemeal Bread 800G
£ 0.36
£0.05/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 915kJ / 217kcal

Product Description

  • Medium sliced wholemeal bread.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Product will stay at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not kept in the fridge. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Number of uses

22 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (36g)
Energy915kJ / 217kcal330kJ / 78kcal
Fat1.7g0.6g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate36.2g13.0g
Sugars2.0g0.7g
Fibre7.0g2.5g
Protein10.7g3.9g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Tasty for both toast & sandwiches, lots also bough

4 stars

Tasty for both toast & sandwiches, lots also bought for baby chicks, ducks & geese!! They love it

Contains palm oil - AVOID!

1 stars

Contains palm oil. Avoid. Thanks to another reviewer who pointed this out.

Not as good

1 stars

I usually order Tesco wholemeal and this was substituted on my shop. it has smaller slices and doesn’t feel as fresh. Not a good substitute.

Well worth buying

5 stars

I am very particular with bread as it often makes me feel too full, but this brand is just right for me and makes really good toast. Great value for money.

Nice

4 stars

I like this bread nice toasted. Only down side is it's a little small

Very good value

4 stars

Loaf bought recently was remarkedly good, better than some I have had costing 3 times the price. Just one of the items that make a visit to Tesco preferably.

Palm oil!

3 stars

For the price I think it is good but a shame that it contains palm oil. As this does not seem to be sustainable palm oil I won't buy it again.

Crap not very tasty and very dry yuk

1 stars

Crap not very tasty and very dry yuk

A slice of tasty value

5 stars

I always buy this bread and keep it in the freezer for toast. It's really tasty and so affordable. No different at all in terms of taste from much more expensive wholemeal bread.

Cheap

3 stars

The taste and texture aren't great, but the price is right

