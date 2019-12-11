Nescafe Gold Latte 8 X 19.5G

Poor
Using freshly boiled water from the kettle, my coffee ALWAYS has lumps in it and is grainy. Horrible. Love the mocha but hate these
Tastes amazing!
Best tasting latte ever! Easy to make, by far better then any coffee shop latte and one that will always be in my kitchen!
Disgusting. Nothing like a latte
I was very excited to try this product. I'm glad the company is trying to make more vegan products however, DID THEY SKIP QUALITY CONTROL? absolutely disgusting, tastes like vomit. Texture is nothing like a latte. Disappointed is an understatement
Perfection
The best drink at home " frothy coffee " there is,and at under 80 calories a mug it's my favourite daily treat.
Better than in a coffee shop
Oh, wow! I had never bought this before but someone gave me a sachet to try and I was instantly hooked! you can make it in seconds and it is so delicious and creamy! definitely better than anything I have had from any coffee shop for a fraction of the cost and the added convenience of being able to have it at home or at work whenever I fancy. Definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Frothy and creamy coffee goodness
Really easy to make and enjoy. A good blend of coffee and milk.
So easy
So quick and easy to use. Definitely make space in the cupboard for this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Obsessed!
I absolutely love these, so creamy & rich! Whenever I have friends round they always ask for one! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Superb
I love Nescafé lattes. They’re delicious and save me a fortune on coffee from coffee shops.
a great morning pick me up
I love these latte sachets, very very simple to make, low calorie and a great morning pick me up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]