Nescafe Gold Latte 8 X 19.5G

£ 1.50
£0.96/100g

Offer

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy328kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1694 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder and Vegetable Oil.
  • This classic latte drink is crafted by experts and can be prepared at home in moments, whenever you feel like taking a break. Enjoy an expertly crafted combination of flavour and aroma in every cup of this milky latte.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Next time why not try a latte with a twist? We offer a wide range of flavours, such as NESCAFÉ GOLD Vanilla Latte and NESCAFÉ GOLD Caramel Latte.
  • Our coffee shop-style instant latte
  • Crafted using natural high quality coffee beans
  • Made with fresh milk sourced from British dairy farmers
  • Smooth and milky with a velvety froth in every cup
  • Prepare delicious drinks in moments with 8 latte sachets
  • Pack size: 156g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder (36%), Glucose Syrup, Lactose, Coconut Oil, Coffee (9.8%) [Instant Coffee (9.1%), (Roast and Ground Coffee)], Acidity Regulator (E340), Natural Flavouring, Salt [Sodium Chloride, Anti-Caking Agent (E535)], Stabilisers (E331, E452)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (85 C - not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

8 x 19.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy 1694 kJ133 kJ328 kJ8400 kJ
-402 kcal32 kcal78 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 11.4g0.9g2.2g70g
of which: saturates 10.3g0.8g2.0g20g
Carbohydrate 58.6g4.6g11.4g260g
of which: sugars 39.0g3.0g7.6g90g
Fibre 3.4g0.3g0.7g-
Protein 14.2g1.1g2.8g50g
Salt 1.23g0.10g0.24g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one sachet + 200ml water, makes 250ml); used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

Poor

1 stars

Using freshly boiled water from the kettle, my coffee ALWAYS has lumps in it and is grainy. Horrible. Love the mocha but hate these

Tastes amazing!

5 stars

Best tasting latte ever! Easy to make, by far better then any coffee shop latte and one that will always be in my kitchen!

Disgusting. Nothing like a latte

1 stars

I was very excited to try this product. I'm glad the company is trying to make more vegan products however, DID THEY SKIP QUALITY CONTROL? absolutely disgusting, tastes like vomit. Texture is nothing like a latte. Disappointed is an understatement

Perfection

5 stars

The best drink at home " frothy coffee " there is,and at under 80 calories a mug it's my favourite daily treat.

Better than in a coffee shop

5 stars

Oh, wow! I had never bought this before but someone gave me a sachet to try and I was instantly hooked! you can make it in seconds and it is so delicious and creamy! definitely better than anything I have had from any coffee shop for a fraction of the cost and the added convenience of being able to have it at home or at work whenever I fancy. Definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Frothy and creamy coffee goodness

5 stars

Really easy to make and enjoy. A good blend of coffee and milk.

So easy

3 stars

So quick and easy to use. Definitely make space in the cupboard for this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Obsessed!

5 stars

I absolutely love these, so creamy & rich! Whenever I have friends round they always ask for one! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Superb

5 stars

I love Nescafé lattes. They’re delicious and save me a fortune on coffee from coffee shops.

a great morning pick me up

5 stars

I love these latte sachets, very very simple to make, low calorie and a great morning pick me up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 80 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

