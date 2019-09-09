All Shook Up Espresso Martini 250Ml

Excellent, authentic taste
I love this and can't understand why others don't! I've found it difficult to source, so had to try many other brands of similarly named canned cocktails, all of which were pretty nasty, tasting false, over-sweet and not very coffee like. I do hope I will be able to find it again.
Nothing like a real one.. expected it to be a bit nicer than it was but it was very very sweet and didn’t taste anything like a normal one.
Odd taste, presumably from the fruit alcohol in it, which has no place in an espresso martini. Nice of my husband to buy it for me but I won’t bother again,
This really is disgusting! If you love espresso martinis, like me, don’t buy it under any circumstances whatsoever!
This is genuinely horrible. Please don’t buy!
This tastes nothing like a properly made espresso martini. Far too sweet. Back to the drawing board with this one please.
Nothing at all like an espresso martini, awful.
Disgusting. Was really looking forward to trying this but it tasted off. Looked at the ingredients and it contains fruit flavours. Espresso martini should just be vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso!! Won't be buying this again!
Both my partner and I love a good espresso martini so I grabbed a couple of cans of this to give it a try. In short it was terrible, way too sweet, almost as if it is made for people who don't like coffee........
Yuck yuck yuck yuck!!! Absolutely vile. I didn’t realise it’s mixed with fruit alcohol and it is truly terrible!! My partner and I both took one sip before it was chucked.