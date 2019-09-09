By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
All Shook Up Espresso Martini 250Ml

1.5(15)Write a review
£ 1.50
£6.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Coffee, Sugar Syrup and Natural Flavours Shaken with Fruit Alcohol and Vodka.
  • Ready to drink
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Alcohol Units

1.1

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • CONTAINS CAFFEINE (14mg/100ml).
  • Not suitable for diabetics or persons sensitive to caffeine.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Global Brands Ltd.,
  • S41 7JB,
  • (UK).

Return to

  • Global Brands Ltd.,
  • S41 7JB,
  • (UK).
  • +44 (0)1246 216 000

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

CONTAINS CAFFEINE (14mg/100ml). Not suitable for diabetics or persons sensitive to caffeine.

15 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Excellent, authentic taste

5 stars

I love this and can't understand why others don't! I've found it difficult to source, so had to try many other brands of similarly named canned cocktails, all of which were pretty nasty, tasting false, over-sweet and not very coffee like. I do hope I will be able to find it again.

Nothing like a real one.. expected it to be a bit

1 stars

Nothing like a real one.. expected it to be a bit nicer than it was but it was very very sweet and didn’t taste anything like a normal one.

Odd taste, presumably from the fruit alcohol in it

1 stars

Odd taste, presumably from the fruit alcohol in it, which has no place in an espresso martini. Nice of my husband to buy it for me but I won’t bother again,

Just awful.

1 stars

This really is disgusting! If you love espresso martinis, like me, don’t buy it under any circumstances whatsoever!

Genuinely horrible

1 stars

This is genuinely horrible. Please don’t buy!

Not good.

2 stars

This tastes nothing like a properly made espresso martini. Far too sweet. Back to the drawing board with this one please.

Awful

1 stars

Nothing at all like an espresso martini, awful.

Contains fruit flavours but it shouldn't!

1 stars

Disgusting. Was really looking forward to trying this but it tasted off. Looked at the ingredients and it contains fruit flavours. Espresso martini should just be vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso!! Won't be buying this again!

Absolutely terrible - way too sweet

1 stars

Both my partner and I love a good espresso martini so I grabbed a couple of cans of this to give it a try. In short it was terrible, way too sweet, almost as if it is made for people who don't like coffee........

Avoid.

1 stars

Yuck yuck yuck yuck!!! Absolutely vile. I didn’t realise it’s mixed with fruit alcohol and it is truly terrible!! My partner and I both took one sip before it was chucked.

