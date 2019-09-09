Portobello Road 250Ml
Product Description
- A Classic London Dry Gin & Tonic
- A marriage of two great London brands; Portobello Road London Dry Gin, a timeless blend of premium English spirit and nine time-honoured botanicals, blended with Franklin & Sons Natural Indian Tonic Water.
- A classic combination produced from natural ingredients that tastes just as a Gin & Tonic should.
- Perfectly paired with natural Indian tonic water
- Made with London dry gin
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Alcohol Units
1.4
ABV
5.5% vol
Country
England
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: See base of can
Produce of
Produced in England
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Franklin & Sons Ltd,
- 33-35 Daws Lane,
- London,
- NW7 4SD.
Return to
- Franklin & Sons Ltd,
- 33-35 Daws Lane,
- London,
- NW7 4SD.
- www.frankliandsons.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml ℮
