Portobello Road 250Ml

£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • A Classic London Dry Gin & Tonic
  • A marriage of two great London brands; Portobello Road London Dry Gin, a timeless blend of premium English spirit and nine time-honoured botanicals, blended with Franklin & Sons Natural Indian Tonic Water.
  • A classic combination produced from natural ingredients that tastes just as a Gin & Tonic should.
  • Perfectly paired with natural Indian tonic water
  • Made with London dry gin
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1.4

ABV

5.5% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: See base of can

Produce of

Produced in England

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Franklin & Sons Ltd,
  • 33-35 Daws Lane,
  • London,
  • NW7 4SD.

Return to

  • Franklin & Sons Ltd,
  • 33-35 Daws Lane,
  • London,
  • NW7 4SD.
  • www.frankliandsons.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

