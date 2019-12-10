Orchard Pig Hogfather Cider 500Ml Bottle
Offer
Product Description
- Strong Lightly Sparkling Cider
- The Pig's Daddy...
- At 7.4% it's not for the faint hearted... savour the Somerset cider apples in this one.
- Rooted in Somerset
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans, vegetarians and fruitarians
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to maintain freshness
Alcohol Units
4
ABV
7.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- West Bradley Orchards,
- Nr Glastonbury,
- Somerset,
- BA6 8LT,
- England.
Return to
- West Bradley Orchards,
- Nr Glastonbury,
- Somerset,
- BA6 8LT,
- England.
- 01458 851222
- oink@orchardpig.co.uk
- orchardpig.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019