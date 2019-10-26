By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Diablo Red Blend 750Ml

£ 10.00
£13.34/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Chilean Wine
  • This is a pact with the extraordinary, allow yourself to be tempted and you will not regret it. Grapes that have ripened to perfection, luscious black fruit notes, generous, mouth-filling, dark and mysterious... be seduced by Diablo
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A wine that dazzles with its intense, deep red colour and seduces with its attractive touch of black fruits that meld with delicate notes of mocha and creamy vanilla. This wine delivers a pleasing blend of flavours and sensations that envelop and captivate from the beginning. It is versatile and especially recommended with red meats and spicy dishes.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Concha y Toro

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Héctor Urzúa Pistas

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Syrah 63%, Malbec 36 %, red blend 1%

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in stainless steel tanks and 60% matured in oak barrels for 6 months, 6 weeks and 6 days.

History

  • Don Melchor, the founder of Concha y Toro, stored batches of his best wines in an underground cellar. When he noticed that bottles had been stolen, he spread a rumour amongst the locals that a devil lived in his cellar.

Regional Information

  • Vineyard name: Lourdes Vineyard. Soil: Alluvial and Colluvial. Good permeability, average organic matter content and medium fertility. Climatic classification: Mediterranean, with prolonged dry season. Season's weather conditions: First half of March with temperatures above the historic average. The thermal oscillation was large, which helped to preserve the fruitiness of the grapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Best kept in a cool, dry location. Lying on it's side. Drink now, but suitable for up to one year

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Concha Y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Piso 15,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Concha Y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Concha Y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yes, give it a go.

5 stars

Very nice, easy drinking blended wine, vanilla flavours, similar to Apothic, maybe not quite as good, which says more about Apothic than this excellent red. Will buy again, especially at 25% off.

