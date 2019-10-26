Diablo Red Blend 750Ml

Yes, give it a go.
Very nice, easy drinking blended wine, vanilla flavours, similar to Apothic, maybe not quite as good, which says more about Apothic than this excellent red. Will buy again, especially at 25% off.
Red
10.1
13.5% vol
Concha y Toro
Natural Cork
Héctor Urzúa Pistas
Chile
Wine
Syrah 63%, Malbec 36 %, red blend 1%
Ambient
Best kept in a cool, dry location. Lying on it's side. Drink now, but suitable for up to one year
Produced and bottled in Chile
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
75cl ℮
