Dubble Trubble Coconut 2 In 1 Shampoo & Body Wash 500Ml

Product Description
- 2 in 1 Shampoo & Body Wash Crazy Coconut
- Prince's Trust
- Daniel Galvin Jr Ltd will pay £25,000 from sales of this product to Prince's Trust Trading Limited. Prince's Trust Trading Limited covenants all its taxable profits to The Prince's Trust, registered charity incorporated by Royal Charter in England and Wales (1079675) and Scotland (SCO41198). Section 60(3) Charities Act 1992, as amended by Charities Act 2006.
- The team at the Daniel Galvin Jr salon have combined their technical expertise and passion for organic living with this shampoo and body wash for children.
- Formulated to be gentle on delicate skin the product is completely SLES, SLS and paraben free. Tried and tested in his salon to give you value with ethics.
- Value with ethics
- Over 70% organic ingredients
- No SLES, SLS or parabens
- No tangles or tantrums
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Aqua, Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Chloride, Palmitamidopropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-7, Glycerin, Parfum, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Citric Acid, *Organic ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Massage over hair and body to create lather. Rinse with warm water.
Warnings
- Caution: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse with clean water. If irritation persists, consult a physician. For external use only.
Recycling info
Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Daniel Galvin Jr International Ltd,
- 4 West Halkin Street,
- Belgravia,
- London,
- SW1X 8JA.
Return to
- www.danielgalvinjunior.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
Caution: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse with clean water. If irritation persists, consult a physician. For external use only.
