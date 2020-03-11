By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Biological Renew Rice Milk Conditioner 400Ml

4.5(9)
image 1 of Herbal Essences Biological Renew Rice Milk Conditioner 400Ml
£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

  • Herbal Essences believes in the power of nature in beauty. Now they’ve partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals. Herbal Essences bio:renew Passion Flower & Rice Milk is a 90% natural origin* conditioner, with naturally sourced ingredients and an active antioxidant that helps purify & protect your hair. * purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing.
  • Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals
  • This Conditioner has 0% parabens, colourants, paraffin
  • 90% Natural origin ingredients* (*purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)
  • Passion Flower & Rice Milk Conditioner helps nourish hair
  • pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Limonene, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Histidine, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Panthenol, Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Punica Granatum Extract, Pearl Extract, Oryza Sativa Starch, Alcohol Denatured, Passiflora Laurifolia Flower Extract, Passiflora Quadrangularis Flower Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Flower Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply conditioner generously to wet hair from root to tip, enjoy the scent, and rinse.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

This is a luxury product, a little goes a long way. I wash my hair every morning and l can honestly say that this product has made a real difference to the body and shine. Another positive is that my hair appears to be thicker. I have not tried the conditioner yet but if this is as good as the shampoo.........watch out glamour is a moment away!

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely adore the scent of this. Heaven scent. Leaves the hair so soft and shiny. Love love love.

Excellent!

5 stars

I put 1 star for grey coverage as this is a shampoo. Nonetheless, my husband stole this shampoo for me and he’s hogging it up because it’s that good. It has conditioning within the shampoo and tames and softens the hair. We both love it - andddd I need to buy another for myself

Good!

3 stars

This is a very interesting product. i recommend others to use this.

Great!

4 stars

This product is a real reference in the world for the ones who uses Herbal Essences.

Excellent!

5 stars

One of my best and favorite item, would 100% and highly recommend this to my friends..

Excellent!

5 stars

My hair is so shiny after using this product and smells amazing too

Good!

3 stars

I love them , i find them very eefective . its awesome. I would recommend this

Herbal essence

5 stars

I love every single one of these , I used all of them apart from the green bottle . I would not go back to any other shampoo or conditioner after ok using this range . It's amazing

