Head & Shoulders Supreme Smooth Shampoo 400Ml

Head & Shoulders Supreme Smooth Shampoo 400Ml
£ 5.00
£1.25/100ml

  • Head & Shoulders Supreme has been designed to address women's unique needs. Try this dazzling range of anti-dandruff shampoos and conditioners for intense moisturization and long lasting dandruff protection. Head&Shoulders Supreme is available in 3 collections: Moisture (for softer hair from 1st wash), Smooth (for all day flawless hair) and Damage Repair (to fight damage from first wash), and all available in shampoo and conditioner.
  • Blended formula with different anti-dandruff ingredient that is gentle to even long hair
  • Shampoo with moisturising agents and Argan oil, a luxurious natural ingredient well known in beauty
  • Deeply nourished from roots to tips
  • For all day flawless hair
  • Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Dimethiconol, Sodium Citrate, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum, Dimethicone, Sodium Benzoate, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-10, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Sodium Salicylate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol

France

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

400 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Excellent!

5 stars

A Must Have for anybody's wardrobe. Smells delightful, lathers well and feels so silky when washing your hair, would not be without it, even taken it on holiday for 8 weeks in the USA just in case they do not have it !!

7847343413

1 stars

Not sure why but this left my hair feeling rough and unmanageable with a sticky residue, despite rinsinging properly. Washed with an alternative shampoo and problem was gone so it was definitely this shampoo.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love the way this makes my hair feel and smell! I have struggled with an itch scalp for years so switched to Head and Shoulders as a brand a while ago, but was always felt I was ‘missing out a bit’ on some of the things that more luxury brands offered that was until I tired this. Not only does it leave my hair really shiny and deals with my sensitive scalp, it leaves my hair smelling amazing!!! I love it!!

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells amazing leaves your hair feeling soft and healthy

Excellent!

5 stars

Really cleans scalp and smells nice, hair is soft afterwards.

Excellent!

5 stars

Makes my hair feel renewed and refreshed after one wash, soft and silky!!

It was stolen

5 stars

I bought some of this and mistakenly showed it to my OH, mistakenly because when I went to wash my hair it was gone, stolen from my bathroom by my OH. He absolutely loves H&S and he said this was definitely an improvement on the original he was using.

Excellent!

5 stars

Depending on the time of year or how hard our water is at home my scalp suffers and it shows. This product saves me. From the first use I can see a difference. My hair feels smooth, scalp flake free and smells delicious. It makes my head feel clean

Great!

4 stars

Nice smell, light texture, but it doesnt work as classic one, because it makes my hair greasy quicker than previous one, and got itchines for my scalp too, which never happened with previous lines of H&S

Excellent!

5 stars

My family have been using H&S for years and I recently thought I'd try out this particular bottle on my hair. I have quite long, dry hair and after a few washes I could already see the difference in the dryness of hair, it looks much more moisturized and healthy. I have continued to use the product and my hair feels smooth and wonderful. I've recommended it to my other friends too. Long hair can be a pain to wash but this product makes things so much easier and genuinely makes amazing difference

