Head & Shoulders Supreme Smooth Shampoo 400Ml

A Must Have for anybody's wardrobe. Smells delightful, lathers well and feels so silky when washing your hair, would not be without it, even taken it on holiday for 8 weeks in the USA just in case they do not have it !!
Not sure why but this left my hair feeling rough and unmanageable with a sticky residue, despite rinsinging properly. Washed with an alternative shampoo and problem was gone so it was definitely this shampoo.
I love the way this makes my hair feel and smell! I have struggled with an itch scalp for years so switched to Head and Shoulders as a brand a while ago, but was always felt I was ‘missing out a bit’ on some of the things that more luxury brands offered that was until I tired this. Not only does it leave my hair really shiny and deals with my sensitive scalp, it leaves my hair smelling amazing!!! I love it!!
Smells amazing leaves your hair feeling soft and healthy
Really cleans scalp and smells nice, hair is soft afterwards.
Makes my hair feel renewed and refreshed after one wash, soft and silky!!
I bought some of this and mistakenly showed it to my OH, mistakenly because when I went to wash my hair it was gone, stolen from my bathroom by my OH. He absolutely loves H&S and he said this was definitely an improvement on the original he was using.
Depending on the time of year or how hard our water is at home my scalp suffers and it shows. This product saves me. From the first use I can see a difference. My hair feels smooth, scalp flake free and smells delicious. It makes my head feel clean
Nice smell, light texture, but it doesnt work as classic one, because it makes my hair greasy quicker than previous one, and got itchines for my scalp too, which never happened with previous lines of H&S
My family have been using H&S for years and I recently thought I'd try out this particular bottle on my hair. I have quite long, dry hair and after a few washes I could already see the difference in the dryness of hair, it looks much more moisturized and healthy. I have continued to use the product and my hair feels smooth and wonderful. I've recommended it to my other friends too. Long hair can be a pain to wash but this product makes things so much easier and genuinely makes amazing difference