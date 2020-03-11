Head & Shoulders Supreme Moisture Shampoo 400Ml

Excellent!
A Must Have for anybody's wardrobe. Smells delightful, lathers well and feels so silky when washing your hair, would not be without it, even taken it on holiday for 8 weeks in the USA just in case they do not have it !!
Amazing!
This stuff is incredible! Leaves my hair soft and shiny and SO clean! Love it. Thank you!! Please don’t ever get rid of it.
Excellent!
I love the way this makes my hair feel and smell! I have struggled with an itch scalp for years so switched to Head and Shoulders as a brand a while ago, but was always felt I was ‘missing out a bit’ on some of the things that more luxury brands offered that was until I tired this. Not only does it leave my hair really shiny and deals with my sensitive scalp, it leaves my hair smelling amazing!!! I love it!!
Excellent!
Smells amazing leaves your hair feeling soft and healthy
Silicone
Just to let anyone who wants to find out the Dimethicone in this shampoo is a silicone
It's a good shampoo
I'm suffering from dandruff for yeas and unfortunately I didn't found anything that can truly benefit but this one so far is very nice and gentle . I will continue to use it and I hope to still see good results . Good luck to all dandruff suffers ...
Leaves hair gorgeous
This product works from the 1st wash. Leaves hair soft, smooth and shiny. Would not change shampoo and conditioner again.
Great!
Nice smell, light texture, but it doesnt work as classic one, because it makes my hair greasy quicker than previous one, and got itchines for my scalp too, which never happened with previous lines of H&S
Excellent!
My family have been using H&S for years and I recently thought I'd try out this particular bottle on my hair. I have quite long, dry hair and after a few washes I could already see the difference in the dryness of hair, it looks much more moisturized and healthy. I have continued to use the product and my hair feels smooth and wonderful. I've recommended it to my other friends too. Long hair can be a pain to wash but this product makes things so much easier and genuinely makes amazing difference
Made my hair very greasy
This shampoo was good at stopping my flaky scalp and clearing up the dandruff but unfortunately it made my hair very greasy much quicker. I can go 3 days between washes but with this I had to wash everyday at one point as my roots were so oily.