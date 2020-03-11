By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Head & Shoulders Supreme Smooth Conditioner 275Ml

5(771)Write a review
image 1 of Head & Shoulders Supreme Smooth Conditioner 275Ml
£ 5.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

  • Head & Shoulders Supreme has been designed to address women's unique needs. Try this dazzling range of anti-dandruff shampoos and hair conditioners for intense moisturisation and long lasting dandruff protection. Head&Shoulders Supreme is available in 3 collections: Moisture (for softer hair from 1st wash), Smooth (for all day flawless hair) and Damage Repair (to fight damage from first wash), and all available in shampoo and hair conditioner.
  • Blended formula with different anti-dandruff ingredient that is gentle to even long hair
  • Hair Conditioner moisturising agents and Argan oil, a luxurious natural ingredient well known in beauty
  • Deeply nourished from roots to tips
  • For all day flawless hair
  • Pack size: 275ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Polysorbate 20, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

275 ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

771 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Really cleans scalp and smells nice, hair is soft afterwards.

Excellent!

5 stars

Makes my hair feel renewed and refreshed after one wash, soft and silky!!

Excellent!

5 stars

Depending on the time of year or how hard our water is at home my scalp suffers and it shows. This product saves me. From the first use I can see a difference. My hair feels smooth, scalp flake free and smells delicious. It makes my head feel clean

Good!

3 stars

My husband has used this for years he swear by it he will not use nothing elise

Excellent!

5 stars

I am really satisfated with this product. It;s good values for 3 in 1 product. I would recommend to my friends

Great!

4 stars

My daughter loved 3in1, her hair looks shine and smell nice. Not sure about grey coverage.

Excellent!

5 stars

I Love this product! It's good value (3 product in 1 ). Adds shine and body.

Great!

4 stars

Love head and shoulders but too pricey, usually wait for the offers

Excellent!

5 stars

so soft so amazing truly works like magic magic makes your hair feel as soft as a cloud

Excellent!

5 stars

Really good product that always does the job, time after time.

1-10 of 771 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

