Head & Shoulders Supreme Damaged Repair Conditioner 275Ml

£ 5.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

  • Head & Shoulders Supreme has been designed to address women's unique needs. Try this dazzling range of anti-dandruff shampoos and hair conditioners for intense moisturisation and long lasting dandruff protection. Head&Shoulders Supreme is available in 3 collections: Moisture (for softer hair from 1st wash), Smooth (for all day flawless hair) and Damage Repair (to fight damage from first wash), and all available in shampoo and hair conditioner.
  • Blended formula with different anti-dandruff ingredient that is gentle to even long hair
  • Hair Conditioner moisturising agents and Argan oil, a luxurious natural ingredient well known in beauty
  • Deeply nourished from roots to tips
  • Fights damage from first wash
  • Pack size: 275ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Polysorbate 20, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

275 ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

45 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

This product is good for ** Not making your hair greasy **dandruff free ** Silky smooth ** Lasts for days ** Makes your hair smell nice

Great!

4 stars

I would love to try this product as my hair is so frizzy I love all the other head and shoulders range

Great!

4 stars

This is a very nice article.i recommend other users to use this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Using this product helped with my dandruff problem

Excellent!

5 stars

My hair is very dull and fine. Head & Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Supreme Repair Conditioner has really transformed my hair. It's shiny and appears to be thicker.

Excellent!

5 stars

This left my hair clean and sleek and shiny. I suffer from itchy scalp at times due to allergies and sensitivity to some soaps and shampoo but this conditioner was cooling and fresh. I had no issues with it.

Excellent!

5 stars

I have tried so many brands and products on my hair and nothing seemed to make me feel good, i dye my hair a lot, my partner suggested i try head and shoulders and wow! Honestly my hair looks and feels 10x better which in turn makes me feel so much better!

Excellent!

5 stars

I rate this 10 out of 10 - I use it with the matching shampoo and not only does it get rid of my dandruff but it leaves my hair in great condition - definitely worth a buy

Excellent!

5 stars

The best conditoner I have tried in along time, same with the repair shampoo... Cleans and softens hair, leaves it brighter. fresher and smelling great would use and recommend , suitable for any hair type BUY THIS PRODUCT & TRY IT xxxxxx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

this shampoo is great for on the go like the smell and leaves your hair soft and shiny even in to next day I would reccomend to anyone to use and will also use myself again it's great for going away places just put in to your bag and go.

