Head & Shoulders Supreme Damaged Repair Conditioner 275Ml

Excellent!
This product is good for ** Not making your hair greasy **dandruff free ** Silky smooth ** Lasts for days ** Makes your hair smell nice
Great!
I would love to try this product as my hair is so frizzy I love all the other head and shoulders range
Great!
This is a very nice article.i recommend other users to use this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Using this product helped with my dandruff problem
Excellent!
My hair is very dull and fine. Head & Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Supreme Repair Conditioner has really transformed my hair. It's shiny and appears to be thicker.
Excellent!
This left my hair clean and sleek and shiny. I suffer from itchy scalp at times due to allergies and sensitivity to some soaps and shampoo but this conditioner was cooling and fresh. I had no issues with it.
Excellent!
I have tried so many brands and products on my hair and nothing seemed to make me feel good, i dye my hair a lot, my partner suggested i try head and shoulders and wow! Honestly my hair looks and feels 10x better which in turn makes me feel so much better!
Excellent!
I rate this 10 out of 10 - I use it with the matching shampoo and not only does it get rid of my dandruff but it leaves my hair in great condition - definitely worth a buy
Excellent!
The best conditoner I have tried in along time, same with the repair shampoo... Cleans and softens hair, leaves it brighter. fresher and smelling great would use and recommend , suitable for any hair type BUY THIS PRODUCT & TRY IT xxxxxx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
this shampoo is great for on the go like the smell and leaves your hair soft and shiny even in to next day I would reccomend to anyone to use and will also use myself again it's great for going away places just put in to your bag and go.