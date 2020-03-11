By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Head & Shoulders Supreme Moisture Conditioner 275Ml

4(10)Write a review
image 1 of Head & Shoulders Supreme Moisture Conditioner 275Ml
£ 5.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

  • Head & Shoulders Supreme has been designed to address women's unique needs. Try this dazzling range of anti-dandruff shampoos and conditioners for intense moisturization and long lasting dandruff protection. Head&Shoulders Supreme is available in 3 collections: Moisture (for softer hair from 1st wash), Smooth (for all day flawless hair) and Damage Repair (to fight damage from first wash), and all available in shampoo and conditioner.
  • Blended formula with different anti-dandruff ingredient that is gentle to even long hair
  • Conditioner moisturising agents and Argan oil, a luxurious natural ingredient well known in beauty
  • Deeply nourished from roots to tips
  • For softer hair from first wash
  • Pack size: 275ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Polysorbate 20, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

275 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

10 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Only one for me. Gives my hair a soft, smooth lovely feel, unless they improve or bring another sort out, would not swap [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells great leaves hair feeling amazing and healthy

Very good

5 stars

Tried the Supreme moisture shampoo and conditioner and fell in love right away. My hair is all smooth,moisturized and smells so nice. Definitely recommend these product to anyone.

Very nourishing

5 stars

This conditioner has worked wonders with my dry hair, i have a quite sensitive scalp and it doesn't irritate at all, in fact it has a soothing effect as well as leaving my hair soft, manageable and nourished. I love it!

Excellent!

5 stars

Your best off using the conditioner before the shampoo so it doesnt look like your hair is flat. I love the smell and the way it makes me hair feel x

Good!

3 stars

Works great and does actactly what it saids on packaging!

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves hair looking and feeling amazing!! Definitely 10 out of 10

Not impressed

3 stars

I decided to try the Head and Shoulders Supreme Moisture Shampoo on its' own before I spent my money on both and I must say I wasn't too impressed. Although it left my hair clean as I would expect, it didn't do much for the feel or look. It didn't do anything that many other shampoos do at least not for me any way. As a shampoo it was ok but nothing special.

Repair protect and care

4 stars

Want great hair? Look no further the answer is head and shoulders supreme shampoo and conditioner. It moisturises and repairs and leaves it looking fabulous. Thank

Left my hair greasy

2 stars

I’ve been using the Head and Shoulders Supreme Moisture shampoo and conditioner. Although I love the smell of the product, the minute I dry my hair after a wash it already looks and feels greasy! I’m down to using a pea size of each and still, I find myself washing my hair more often- never had this result with any product before but won’t be using again.

