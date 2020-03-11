Head & Shoulders Supreme Moisture Conditioner 275Ml

Excellent!
Only one for me. Gives my hair a soft, smooth lovely feel, unless they improve or bring another sort out, would not swap [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Smells great leaves hair feeling amazing and healthy
Very good
Tried the Supreme moisture shampoo and conditioner and fell in love right away. My hair is all smooth,moisturized and smells so nice. Definitely recommend these product to anyone.
Very nourishing
This conditioner has worked wonders with my dry hair, i have a quite sensitive scalp and it doesn't irritate at all, in fact it has a soothing effect as well as leaving my hair soft, manageable and nourished. I love it!
Excellent!
Your best off using the conditioner before the shampoo so it doesnt look like your hair is flat. I love the smell and the way it makes me hair feel x
Good!
Works great and does actactly what it saids on packaging!
Excellent!
Leaves hair looking and feeling amazing!! Definitely 10 out of 10
Not impressed
I decided to try the Head and Shoulders Supreme Moisture Shampoo on its' own before I spent my money on both and I must say I wasn't too impressed. Although it left my hair clean as I would expect, it didn't do much for the feel or look. It didn't do anything that many other shampoos do at least not for me any way. As a shampoo it was ok but nothing special.
Repair protect and care
Want great hair? Look no further the answer is head and shoulders supreme shampoo and conditioner. It moisturises and repairs and leaves it looking fabulous. Thank
Left my hair greasy
I’ve been using the Head and Shoulders Supreme Moisture shampoo and conditioner. Although I love the smell of the product, the minute I dry my hair after a wash it already looks and feels greasy! I’m down to using a pea size of each and still, I find myself washing my hair more often- never had this result with any product before but won’t be using again.