Head & Shoulders Supreme Damaged Repair Shampoo 400Ml

5(218)Write a review
image 1 of Head & Shoulders Supreme Damaged Repair Shampoo 400Ml
£ 5.00
£1.25/100ml

Offer

  Anti dandruff shampoo with argan oil, damage repair, supreme, moisturisers, 400 ML
  • Anti dandruff shampoo with argan oil
  • Deeply nourished from roots to tips
  • Fights damage from first wash
  • Head & Shoulders is the worlds number 1 anti dandruff shampoo for itchy scalp, stop dandruff before it shows
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Dimethiconol, Sodium Chloride, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum, Dimethicone, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-10, Hexyl Cinnamal, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil, Propylene Glycol, Triethylene Glycol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

218 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

5* from me. My hair smells delicious and is the most shiny it’s ever been!

Excellent!

5 stars

Can’t live without head and shoulders and the supreme range goes the extra mile, this one left my hair smelling great and looking and feeling soft.

Excellent!

5 stars

I absolutely love this shampoo. It smells divine and leaves my hair with that salon feeling - so silky and soft and ever so shiny. It makes my hair feel the best it has ever been - love it

My new fave

5 stars

I've always used head and shoulders so I was excited to try this new one. I wasn't disappointed. It leaves my hair feeling super smooth and shiny. It's much more manageable and the smell is incredible! I find it's easier to straighten my hair too and it seems to stay straight for longer. My hair is in much better condition now since using this.

Great!

4 stars

This is a good product. Delete this comment afterwards.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this brand and I can staying without it. I highly recommend it to everyone.

Excellent!

5 stars

Hair left soft, silky and nourished. Feel confident. Love the fragrance!

Good!

3 stars

Smells nice , left my hair feeling clean and fresh !

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product leaves my hair fresh and shiny and very reasonably priced

Great!

4 stars

Leaves my hair soft and smooth. I am flack free and look.

1-10 of 218 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

