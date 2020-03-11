Herbal Essences Bio Renew Rice Milk Shampoo 400Ml

Excellent!
This is a luxury product, a little goes a long way. I wash my hair every morning and l can honestly say that this product has made a real difference to the body and shine. Another positive is that my hair appears to be thicker. I have not tried the conditioner yet but if this is as good as the shampoo.........watch out glamour is a moment away!
Excellent!
Absolutely adore the scent of this. Heaven scent. Leaves the hair so soft and shiny. Love love love.
Excellent!
I put 1 star for grey coverage as this is a shampoo. Nonetheless, my husband stole this shampoo for me and he’s hogging it up because it’s that good. It has conditioning within the shampoo and tames and softens the hair. We both love it - andddd I need to buy another for myself
Good!
I love them , i find them very eefective . its awesome. I would recommend this
Herbal essence
I love every single one of these , I used all of them apart from the green bottle . I would not go back to any other shampoo or conditioner after ok using this range . It's amazing