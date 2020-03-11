Tresemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner 700Ml

- In life, sometimes you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth. But with hair, you really shouldn’t have to. Getting a smooth, frizz-controlled style shouldn’t mean settling for limp locks or poker straight hair that barely moves.
- Say hello to Keratin Smooth, as seen backstage at some of this season’s runway shows. TRESemmé Keratin Smooth, with Keratin and Marula oil from Africa, gives you 72 hours of frizz control and a 5 smoothing benefits in 1 system. Keratin Smooth hair shampoo and conditioner helps you to achieve hair, that’s silky smooth, but still full of natural movement. This hair repair conditioner detangles knots, boosts shine, adds softness and tames flyaways.
- Start your routine by gently cleansing with the TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shampoo. This is an essential first step for a fabulously smooth style that moves with you.
- How to get silky smooth hair:
- Beautifully smooth hair starts with gentle cleansing. Apply a generous dose of TRESemmé Keratin Shampoo to wet hair. Gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips to work into a lather.
- Once you’ve worked up a good lather, rinse well and follow up with the Keratin Conditioner, a keratin smoothing treatment to fight frizz and smooth every strand.
- Then prep hair for styling with the Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray and finish with the Keratin Smooth Shine Oil to give your look a professional-quality polish.
- If you think the TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Conditioner is one of the best smoothing conditioners for your frizzy hair, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips on TRESemmé website.
- Our Keratin Smooth conditioner is part of the TRESemmé Pro Collection, putting pro performance in your hands every day. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk.
- TRESemmé Keratin Smooth hair conditioner helps to control frizzy hair without leaving hair looking dull
- TRESemme's Keratin Smooth System helps you to achieve silky smooth hair that's still full of natural movement
- Formulated with Keratin and Marula oil; you can enjoy up to 72 hours of frizz control with the Keratin Smooth hair conditioner
- Deep conditioner - detangles knots, boosts shine, adds softness and tames flyaways
- Enjoy a smooth look and feel that moves as you do with our keratin conditioner
- Follow up with the TRESemmé Keratin Deep Smoothing Mask to smooth every strand and control frizzy hair
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Dipropylene Glycol, Lactic Acid, Amodimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Cetrimonium Chloride, Magn esium Nitrate, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF CONTACT WITH EYES, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER..
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
700 ℮
Safety information
