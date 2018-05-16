New
Kraft Dairylea Regular 145G
Each 25 g serving contains
- Energy
- 209kJ
- 50kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.5g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.3g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.38g
- 6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834 kJ / 201 kcal
Product Description
- Cheese spread with added calcium.
- Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
- Cheese spread made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese spread.
- Creamy Dairylea cheese spread in a convenient easy to open and close tub.
- Did you know that Dairylea has been bringing families delicious cheese spread since the 1950's? That means the UK has been enjoying our iconic cheese triangles for over 60 years now!
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives added.
- A good source of calcium
- Creamy Taste
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 145G
- A good source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Inulin, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifying Salts (Triphosphate, Polyphosphates), Milk Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedConsume within 5 days of opening. Best Before: See Base
Number of uses
Contains 5-6 portions
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858
Net Contents
145g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (25 g)
|Energy
|834 kJ / 201 kcal
|209 kJ / 50 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|3.5 g
|of which Saturates
|9.2 g
|2.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8 g
|1.2 g
|of which Sugars
|4.8 g
|1.2 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.6 g
|Protein
|12 g
|3.1 g
|Salt
|1.52 g
|0.38 g
|Calcium
|568 mg / 71 % NRV*
|142 mg / 18 % NRV*
|*NRV: Nutrient Reference Value
