Kraft Dairylea Regular 145G

image 1 of Kraft Dairylea Regular 145G
£1.50
£10.35/kg

Each 25 g serving contains

Energy
209kJ
50kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

-

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

-

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834 kJ / 201 kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese spread with added calcium.
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • Cheese spread made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese spread.
  • Creamy Dairylea cheese spread in a convenient easy to open and close tub.
  • Did you know that Dairylea has been bringing families delicious cheese spread since the 1950's? That means the UK has been enjoying our iconic cheese triangles for over 60 years now!
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives added.
  • A good source of calcium
  • Creamy Taste
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 145G
  • A good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Inulin, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifying Salts (Triphosphate, Polyphosphates), Milk Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedConsume within 5 days of opening. Best Before: See Base

Number of uses

Contains 5-6 portions

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

145g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (25 g)
Energy 834 kJ / 201 kcal209 kJ / 50 kcal
Fat 14 g3.5 g
of which Saturates 9.2 g2.3 g
Carbohydrate 4.8 g1.2 g
of which Sugars 4.8 g1.2 g
Fibre 2.3 g0.6 g
Protein 12 g3.1 g
Salt 1.52 g0.38 g
Calcium 568 mg / 71 % NRV*142 mg / 18 % NRV*
*NRV: Nutrient Reference Value--
