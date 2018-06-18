Walls Magnum Mint 100Ml

Miss
Review from WALLS
I'm afraid this is the only one Magnum taste that disappoint me so much.It tastes like toothpaste...
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1310 kJ
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter1, Cocoa Mass1, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Butteroil, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (E417, Soya Lecithin, E476), Whey Solids (Milk), Stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), Flavourings (with Milk), 1Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see pack.
100ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100ml = Portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|1310 kJ
|1022 kJ
|-
|313 kcal
|244 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|18 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates
|13 g
|10 g
|50%
|Carbohydrates
|33 g
|26 g
|10%
|of which sugars
|30 g
|23 g
|26%
|Protein
|3,1 g
|2,4 g
|5%
|Salt
|0,11 g
|0,09 g
|2%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Portion = 100 ml = 78 g
|-
|-
|-
