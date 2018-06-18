We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walls Magnum Mint 100Ml

1(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.00/100ml

Portion = 100ml/78g

Energy
1022kJ
244kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1310 kJ

Product Description

  • Mint Ice cream coated with milk chocolate (25%) and sugar pieces (2.5%).
  • This Magnum ice cream is now 250 calories or fewer, for more information go to magnumicecream.com
  • www.icecreamjoy.com
  • www.facebook.com/Magnum
  • Smooth mint ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum chocolate made from our highest quality cocoa beans, and finished with crunchy caramelised sugar pieces.
  • This Magnum is crafted with chocolate made from our high quality sustainable cocoa, which is fully Rainforest Alliance certified.
  • Cracking chocolate
  • Velvety ice cream
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter1, Cocoa Mass1, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Butteroil, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (E417, Soya Lecithin, E476), Whey Solids (Milk), Stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), Flavourings (with Milk), 1Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store at -18°C.Best before end: see pack.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1850 444 424

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100ml = Portion**%* per portion**
Energy 1310 kJ1022 kJ
-313 kcal244 kcal12%
Fat 18 g14 g20%
of which saturates 13 g10 g50%
Carbohydrates 33 g26 g10%
of which sugars 30 g23 g26%
Protein 3,1 g2,4 g5%
Salt 0,11 g0,09 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Portion = 100 ml = 78 g---
View all Ice Cream Cones & Choc Ices

Miss

1 stars

Review from WALLS

I'm afraid this is the only one Magnum taste that disappoint me so much.It tastes like toothpaste...

