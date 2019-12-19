Mighty Mat Rubber Half Moon Mat 45X75 Cm

If faulty keep receipt and return promptly.
This mat may have been faulty but its awful. We've had it a few months but the rubber stubs are continually being rubbed off and then walked into the house. I don't have receipt so cannot return it to store. I have taken a photo this morning as fed up of sweeping up pellets and hope tesco reconsider stocking this item in future.
Sadly it sarted to fall apart quite quickly. The 'nobbly bits' just come off whenever anybody wipes their feet on it. Very dissapointed.
poor quality
Very nice on arrival but after only one month it has lost loads of rubber pieces where it is most used. Useless
Excellent mats
These mats are both stylish & have an excellent grip. I use these on the decking & they hold up in all weather. Highly recommend
Strong, durable and looks good too!
I bought 2 of these mats for the front and back doors. They look good and seem to be quite strong and durable.