By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mighty Mat Rubber Half Moon Mat 45X75 Cm

3(5)Write a review
Mighty Mat Rubber Half Moon Mat 45X75 Cm
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Product Description

  • L75xW45cm
  • Made from durable rubber
  • Ideal for outdoor use
  • - 100% Rubber
  • - Great scraper
  • - H1 cm x W75cm x 45cm
  • Great scraper, Ideal for dirt removal, Hardwearing, Outdoor

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

If faulty keep receipt and return promptly.

1 stars

This mat may have been faulty but its awful. We've had it a few months but the rubber stubs are continually being rubbed off and then walked into the house. I don't have receipt so cannot return it to store. I have taken a photo this morning as fed up of sweeping up pellets and hope tesco reconsider stocking this item in future.

Sadly it sarted to fall apart quite quickly. The '

1 stars

Sadly it sarted to fall apart quite quickly. The 'nobbly bits' just come off whenever anybody wipes their feet on it. Very dissapointed.

poor quality

2 stars

Very nice on arrival but after only one month it has lost loads of rubber pieces where it is most used. Useless

Excellent mats

5 stars

These mats are both stylish & have an excellent grip. I use these on the decking & they hold up in all weather. Highly recommend

Strong, durable and looks good too!

5 stars

I bought 2 of these mats for the front and back doors. They look good and seem to be quite strong and durable.

Usually bought next

Mighty Mat Blue And Grey Stripe Runner

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Tesco Supersoft Cotton Bath Towel Grey

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Tesco Bee And Butterfly Duvet Set Double

£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Tesco White Linen & Orchid Filled Candle

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here