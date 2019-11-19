Camden Hells Lager Bottles 12 Pack X 330Ml
- Hells Lager
- Want to talk about beer?
- Visit us at Camdentownbrewery.com
- What the Hells? Thanks for asking. Hells is the lovechild of our two favourite German beer styles - Helles and Pilsner.
- Classic, crisp and refreshing. It's the beer we always wanted to drink and the reason we started our brewery. We hope you agree.
- Unpasteurised
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 3960ml
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley and Wheat
Alcohol Units
1.5
ABV
4.6% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Drink cold
Distributor address
- Camden Town Brewery,
- 55-59 Wilkin Street Mews,
- NW5 3NN,
- London,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
12 x 330ml ℮
