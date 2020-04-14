By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goose Island Ipa Can 355Ml

Goose Island Ipa Can 355Ml
£ 1.80
£5.08/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Ale
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • An English Style IPA, this beer opens with a fruity aroma set off by a dry malt middle and long hop finish.
  • Our India Pale Ale recalls a time when ales shipped from Britain to India were highly hopped to preserve their distinct taste during the long journey. The result is a hop lover's dream with a fruity aroma, set off by a dry malt middle, and long hop finish.
  • Bourbon in colour and 59 in International Bitterness Unit, our IPA uses Pilgrim, Styrian Golding Celeia, Cascade and Centennial Hops.
  • We don't need to be the only beer you drink.
  • We just want to be the best beer you drink.
  • Pack size: 355ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Malted Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

5.9% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

See Bottom of Can for produced on and Best Before End

Produce of

Brewed & packed in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • We would recommend serving our IPA with curries, chicken and pork, as well as blue cheeses and aged Gouda.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed & packed by:
  • Goose Island Beer Co.

Importer address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.

Distributor address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.

Return to

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.
  • Consumer Helpline: 08702411124

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

355ml ℮

Nutrition

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Horrible taste

1 stars

Horrible flavour. Tastes like larger with a vodka shot in

