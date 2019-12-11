Wicked Kitchen Nana's Mushroom Bolognese 400G

Did Nana really make one that tasted this bad?
This was dreadful, leathery pasta, and a hot spicy sauce which overwhelmed all of the other flavours. I could see the tiny pieces of mushroom, but I couldn't taste them.
Was unbelievably tasty!
Me and my partner both absolutely love this meal! Defo recommend for anyone trying out vegan meals.
Never again.
Having arthritis in my hands and fingers I could not open the container. I attacked it with sci to crack the lid. When it was cooked I could open it up. Wrong move. Tell Nana less spice please. I couldn't eat it all due to the spice.
Delicious, nutritious and quick!
Delicious!
Absolutely gorgeous! Expensive for the small portion but I enjoyed every mouthful. A bit too much courgette but thats just a tiny gripe. I'll definitely be buying this again
Cheaper and much better to make to make your own
The pasta was leathery and hard in places which made it impossible to eat. There was no flavour of mushrooms. I rescued the dish by placing the meal into a saute pan adding more passata, water and more mushrooms, then simmering for ten minutes. At an expensive price, I would not recommend this product.
Great!
Honestly, one of the best vegan ready meals I have ever tried. I paired it with some extra greens just to make myself more full. flavor was great too!
Don't do it!
Gross omg I've tried alot of the wicked kitchen stuff and honestly better home made, mushrooms were nice bit small cut, sauce just pasata, pasta was horrible. Sorry 😣
Used to be amazing, but just disappointing now.
The first time I tried this it was amazing, but they've changed the pasta. Used to be lovely long tagliatelle and now it's been replaced by something else. Not sure what it was, but it's not the same. Won't buy it again.
was a load of tripe,went straight in the bin,never again.dont waste your money with this muck