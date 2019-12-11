By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Nana's Mushroom Bolognese 400G

3.5(27)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Nana's Mushroom Bolognese 400G
£ 3.50
£0.88/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1793kJ 427kcal
    21%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars10.7g
    12%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 479kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato and roasted Eryngii (King Oyster) mushroom sauce with cooked pasta, courgette, carrot and spinach.
  • Our legendary family sauce recipe, slow braised eryngii mushrooms and a pop of fresh veg
  • Our legendary family sauce recipe, slow braised eryngii mushrooms and a pop of fresh veg
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Tortiglioni Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato Passata, Tomato, Courgette (15%), King Oyster Mushroom (12%), Onion (7%), Carrot (3.5%), Tomato Juice, Spinach (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Salt, Olive Oil, Paprika Flakes, Oregano, Cracked Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf, Leek, Tomato Purée, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4½ / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and loosen lid.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (374g**)
Energy479kJ / 114kcal1793kJ / 427kcal
Fat3.1g11.4g
Saturates0.4g1.4g
Carbohydrate16.6g62.2g
Sugars2.9g10.7g
Fibre2.9g10.8g
Protein3.6g13.4g
Salt0.5g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 374g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

27 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Did Nana really make one that tasted this bad?

1 stars

This was dreadful, leathery pasta, and a hot spicy sauce which overwhelmed all of the other flavours. I could see the tiny pieces of mushroom, but I couldn't taste them.

Was unbelievably tasty!

5 stars

Me and my partner both absolutely love this meal! Defo recommend for anyone trying out vegan meals.

Never again.

1 stars

Having arthritis in my hands and fingers I could not open the container. I attacked it with sci to crack the lid. When it was cooked I could open it up. Wrong move. Tell Nana less spice please. I couldn't eat it all due to the spice.

Delicious, nutritious and quick!

5 stars

Delicious, nutritious and quick!

Delicious!

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous! Expensive for the small portion but I enjoyed every mouthful. A bit too much courgette but thats just a tiny gripe. I'll definitely be buying this again

Cheaper and much better to make to make your own

1 stars

The pasta was leathery and hard in places which made it impossible to eat. There was no flavour of mushrooms. I rescued the dish by placing the meal into a saute pan adding more passata, water and more mushrooms, then simmering for ten minutes. At an expensive price, I would not recommend this product.

Great!

5 stars

Honestly, one of the best vegan ready meals I have ever tried. I paired it with some extra greens just to make myself more full. flavor was great too!

Don't do it!

1 stars

Gross omg I've tried alot of the wicked kitchen stuff and honestly better home made, mushrooms were nice bit small cut, sauce just pasata, pasta was horrible. Sorry 😣

Used to be amazing, but just disappointing now.

3 stars

The first time I tried this it was amazing, but they've changed the pasta. Used to be lovely long tagliatelle and now it's been replaced by something else. Not sure what it was, but it's not the same. Won't buy it again.

was a load of tripe,went straight in the bin,never

1 stars

was a load of tripe,went straight in the bin,never again.dont waste your money with this muck

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450G

£ 3.50
£0.78/100g

Wicked Kitchen Bbq Shreds & Greens 380G

£ 3.50
£0.92/100g

Wicked Kitchen Boom'n Butternut Curry 450G

£ 3.50
£0.78/100g

Wicked Kitchen Mushroom Bolognese Lasagne 400G

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here