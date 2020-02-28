Femfresh Soothing Wash 250Ml

excellent quality and easy to handle bottle
Go FemFresh
I was super nervous about trying this washout as I didn’t know how it would react with my skin. As this is a delicate area for all. Well how wrong was I. This was easy to use and a good size bottle. It didn’t dry out or sting my skin at all. It made my skin feel so soft and so clean. This bottle will last me a while. I will buy again and I would highly recommend.
this is an excellent product used to wash intimate
this is an excellent product used to wash intimate areas. It is gentle and soothing