Femfresh Soothing Wash 250Ml

5(3)Write a review
Femfresh Soothing Wash 250Ml
£ 2.50
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Ultimate Care Soothing Wash
  • Did you know the pH of your intimate skin is different to all your other skin? It's pH 4.5 and the rest of you is 5.5. That's why Femfresh products are clinically approved by expert Gynaecologists and Dermatologists as the best way to care for your intimate skin.
  • This moisturising formula with probiotic complex is also enriched with aloe vera and cranberry extracts best known for their healing and hydrating properties, plus, it's pH balanced, leaving your skin perfectly cared for.
  • Love and care for your intimate skin.
  • pH balanced
  • Clinically approved - gynaecologist & dermatologist
  • Gentle, soothing & moisturising
  • Contains cranberry and probiotics
  • Perfect pH to match your intimate skin
  • 100% soap free
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Triethyl Citrate, Parfum, Glycerin, Laureth-4, Polyquaternium-39, Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide, Lactic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Lonicera Japonica (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Sodium Lactate, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Polymnia Sonchifolia Root Juice, Vaccinium Macrocarpon Fruit Extract, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Extract, Maltodextrin, Sodium Benzoate, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Lactobacillus, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Carbonate

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse thoroughly with warm water.

Warnings

  • For external use only. Keep away from eyes.
  • Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.

Return to

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.
  • Tel: 0800 121 6080
  • www.femfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For external use only. Keep away from eyes. Keep out of reach of children.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

excellent quality and easy to handle bottle

5 stars

excellent quality and easy to handle bottle

Go FemFresh

5 stars

I was super nervous about trying this washout as I didn’t know how it would react with my skin. As this is a delicate area for all. Well how wrong was I. This was easy to use and a good size bottle. It didn’t dry out or sting my skin at all. It made my skin feel so soft and so clean. This bottle will last me a while. I will buy again and I would highly recommend.

this is an excellent product used to wash intimate

5 stars

this is an excellent product used to wash intimate areas. It is gentle and soothing

