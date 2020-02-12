By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easter Character Lollipop 35G

Tesco Easter Character Lollipop 35G

This product is only available for delivery between 15/03/2020 and 11/04/2020.

£ 1.00
£2.86/100g

Offer

One lolly
  • Energy821kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars17.5g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2347kJ / 563kcal

Product Description

  • Dinosaur milk chocolate decorated lolly.
  • Milk chocolate Doug the Dinosaur lolly
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), White Chocolate(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2347kJ / 563kcal821kJ / 197kcal
Fat36.2g12.7g
Saturates21.8g7.6g
Carbohydrate50.9g17.8g
Sugars49.9g17.5g
Fibre2.1g0.7g
Protein7.0g2.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

