Lindam Latch Steriliser Bags 6 Pack

Product Description
- Microwave Steriliser Bags
- 6 reusable bags
- 30 uses for each bag
- Cleans in as little as 90 seconds
- Munchkin's LATCH Steriliser Bags allow you to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria from bottles, teats, soothers, teethers, small toys and breast pump accessories when on-the-go. Fill the bags with small feeding items and water and put them in the microwave for a hygienic clean! The set includes six bags and each bag can be used up to 30 times. The bags come with an easy spot to mark after each steam cycle to help you keep track of how many times you have used them. And to keep you safe from burns, each bag contains Cool-Touch grip for easy handling and an Easy-Close tab to allow steam to escape. Baby-safe cleaning should always come this naturally and easily.
- 30 uses per bag - 50% more uses*
- * Vs Medela steriliser bags.
- Kills up to 99.9% of common bacteria
- Holds up to 2 wide mouth bottles
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use
- 1 Rinse before use
- 2 Add water
- 3 Place in bag
- 4 Zip closed
- 5 Microwave
- 6 Empty water
- Instructions enclosed.
- +1100W / 1.5min
- 800 - 1100W / 3 min
- 600- 750W / 5 min
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Importer address
- Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munchkin Inc),
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF.
Return to
- Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munchkin Inc),
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF.
Net Contents
6 x Steriliser Bags
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020