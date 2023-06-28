We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tommee Tippee Digital Pen Thermometer

Tommee Tippee Digital Pen Thermometer

4.6(18)
£15.00

£15.00/each

Tommee Tippee Digital Pen ThermometerQuick and accurateThe 2 in 1 Thermometer provides a fast eight-second accurate reading for your peace of mind and babies comfort. To maintain the accuracy of each measurement, please wait for at least 3 minutes before taking a second measurement.Fever IndicationIf your baby's temperature is too high, the Fever indication system on the 2 in 1 Thermometer will sound for potential fever.Memory FunctionThe digital 2 in 1 thermometer stores the last reading allowing you to monitor baby's temperature over a period of time with ease.Switch between Fahrenheit or CelsiusPress switch to turn on and hold it down until the display shows Lo°C (with no flash), release the switch and within 2 seconds press it again. You do this to change from °C to °F or back.How to use:In-MouthThe mouth should remain closed for up to 5 minutes before taking a reading. Place the probe well under the tongue. Instruct child not to bite the probe. Measurement time = 8-15 seconds.Under ArmpitThe armpit is not an ideal site to measure body temperature because you're measuring the surface of the skin and not a closed body cavity.Ensure the armpit is dry. Place the thermometer under the armpit and press arm tightly next to the body. Ensure the sensor is covered under the armpit. We recommend a longer measuring time of 60+ seconds for this method.
You can now keep an accurate eye on your baby's health with the Tommee Tippee 2 in 1 Thermometer. The quick, easy and accurate way to measure your baby's temperature. You can use the 2 in 1 Thermometer in two ways, the probe can be positioned under the tongue or armpit. The unit will beep when the reading has been taken.
Who is Tommee Tippee?50 years ago, two Californian brothers created a weighted base ‘non tip' cup and named it after their dog Tommee. A British businessman loved the cup and brought Tommee Tippee back to the UK, where we're now the number 1 feeding brand. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. Today we're in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
Material Listing: ABS, Silicone, HDPE, LLDPECopyright© Jackel International Limited 2016-17.
2-in-1 thermometer can be used under tongue or underarmSmall, lightweight & waterproof, ideal for travelFast 8 second readingFever IndicatorMemory Function (stores last 25 readings)

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

Important Instructions included inside this pack.Please read and retain for future reference.

