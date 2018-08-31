By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mam Cute 0+ Months Soother

5(46)Write a review
Mam Cute 0+ Months Soother
£ 5.75
£5.75/each

Product Description

  • International Children Medical Research Society
  • Scientific Panel of BAMED AG
  • www.icmrs.org
  • Using the steriliser box saves up to 77% of energy & CO2
  • Find out about the full range of MAM products on mambaby.com
  • BPA° and BPS free
  • °BPA/BPS free: All MAM products are made from materials free of BPA and BPS.
  • Shield
  • Curved for maximum comfort
  • Skin-friendly thanks to big air holes & unique MAM dimples on the inside
  • Skinsoft Silicone
  • Easily accepted by babies
  • For a familiar feeling
  • Button
  • Quick & easy to grasp
  • For easy attachment of a clip
  • MAM Design
  • Symmetric shape, always fits perfectly in baby's mouth
  • Designed with dentists for a healthy dental development
  • Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicone surface that babies easily accept because it feels so familiar.
  • MAM Soothers are the result of our close collaboration with paediatricians, dentists and orthodontists. Comfortable for babies, reassuring for parents and with a familiar teat feeling. The special teat and shield design ensure a perfect fit and skin-friendly shape.
  • 94% Teat Acceptance*
  • Proven effectiveness: market research confirms that 94% of babies accept the MAM SkinSoft Silicone. (*Market Research 2010-2018, tested with 1,383 babies).
  • The MAM Principle
  • Parents are demanding. At MAM, we are too. That's why, for over 40 years, we have worked with medical, research and technological experts to develop products that are unique in function and design. MAM products support the individual development of every child and make everyday life easier for babies.
  • Available in 3 sizes - to ensure safety and comfort for all ages.
  • 0-2m - 0m, 6m, 12m
  • More MAM Products
  • Thanks to our handy MAM Clip, baby's soother stays clean and easy to reach at all times. Thoughtful design means it can be used with one hand and the colours and motifs have been carefully chosen to match baby's favourite soother - for a stylish and familiar look.
  • The product meets the requirements of European Standard EN 1400.
  • Patent number: RCD 1786690; RCD 979299; GB 2402347
  • Unique MAM design
  • Orthodontic
  • Soothes & comforts the baby
  • Skin soft silicone
  • Developed with medical experts

Information

Produce of

Made in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use:
  • Before first use boil in water for 5 minutes. Allow to stand for a further 5 minutes before giving it to the baby.
  • During cleaning a small amount of water may enter the teat. This can be expelled by squeezing the teat. This is to ensure hygiene.
  • Clean before each use. Sterilising methods: steam sterilising (electric or microwave), immersing in a liquid sterilising solution, all according to manufacturers instructions or boiling in water for at least 5 minutes.
  • Do not use aggressive cleaning agents.
  • Never dip the teat in sweet substances or medication. This can cause tooth decay.
  • To ensure safety and hygiene replace the soother every 1-2 months.
  • Do not worry if the soother becomes lodged in the mouth. It can not be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove as gently as possible.
  • It is common that some newborns needs to familiarise themselves with a soother before happily sucking on it. Therefore, don't hesitate to offer the soother to your baby a few times when introducing it.
  • MAM recommends giving up soother usage at 3 years of age.
  • MAM Microwave Steriliser & Travel Box
  • For 2 soothers - just add water, insert soother and microwave.
  • Proven effective in killing common household germs and bacteria.
  • Soothers kept in unopened box stay disinfected for up to 48 hours.
  • Steriliser Box 3 min 25 ml / 750 - 1000 W
  • Steriliser Box: Instructions for use:
  • Remove blue tamper proof and any stickers from the box.
  • Wash soothers and box with mild soapy water and then rinse with clear water before use. This is to ensure hygiene.
  • When using the self-sterilising method, please ensure the soother, box and microwave (including the waveguide-cover and turntable) are Completely Clean and free from dirt, food residue, fat or oil splashes. If not, this could lead to the product or box melting and the microwave sparking or the waveguide cover burning!
  • First, hold box and fill to the mark with 25 ml of water (Fig. A).
  • Next, place soother(s) in the box with the teat facing down (Fig. B).
  • Close box and heat in the microwave at 750 - 1000 watts.
  • Set the microwave timer according to the number of boxes being simultaneously sterilised.
  • Number of Double Boxes: 1, Recommended sterilising time in minutes: 3
  • Number of Double Boxes: 2, Recommended sterilising time in minutes: 7
  • Number of Double Boxes: 3, Recommended sterilising time in minutes: 9
  • Follow the user manual of your microwave. Don't put the steriliser box at the center of the turntable. Don't leave your microwave unattended during sterilising process! Stop the microwaving process immediately if whole water is vaporised.
  • Allow to cool for at least 5 minutes.
  • Open microwave. Caution! The box, water and soothers may still be very hot after the 5 minute cooling period!
  • After microwave sterilising, soothers kept in the closed box will remain disinfected for up to 48 hours.
  • For immediate use open box and drain remaining water. Leave soothers to dry in slightly open box.
  • Check the temperature of the soothers before use!
  • Improper water level, power level or time setting can damage the microwave, soothers and box and result in poor disinfection!
  • For use only with MAM Soothers!
  • Steriliser Box 3 min 25 ml / 750 - 1000 W
  • Disinfected in 3 minutes - for up to 48 hours.
  • Instructions inside. Please keep instructions for future use.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety
  • WARNING!
  • Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. We call this the pull test.
  • Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them.
  • Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat or leave in sterilising solution for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat.
  • Keep steriliser box away from children.

Name and address

  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.

Return to

  • For more information, please contact:
  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.
  • Tel: 0208 943 8880
  • Fax: 0208 943 8881
  • mambaby.com
  • Facebook: www.facebook.com/mambabyuk

Lower age limit

0 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

For your child's safety WARNING! Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. We call this the pull test. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them. Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat or leave in sterilising solution for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat. Keep steriliser box away from children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

46 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great feature

3 stars

I tried my little girl with MAM dummies when she was born and it was the only brand that she would take. These dummies are great as the design at either side of the teat allows air to get to the skin around her mouth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My boy loves these

5 stars

My 11 week old baby absolutely loves his mam dummys. I love the shape and colours these come in [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super easy to sterilise

5 stars

These dummies are fab! My 16 week old has really taken to using them and they seem to be a good size and shape for her. Definitely the best dummy brand out there. They come in a pack of 2 which is handy if drop one so you’ve always got a spare. I really like the sterilising box they come in, it means I clean them quickly before heading out anywhere... just 3 minutes! I wasn’t overly keen on the designs at first but they do actual look quite cute. I will definitely be sticking to this brand of dummies from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I don’t use anything else!

5 stars

I have these for my six month old daughter and since birth we haven’t used anything else. They are easy to sterilise, come in loads of great designs, and encourage dexterity as they don’t have a pull handle so baby has to learn to grip them to take them out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love the way the look!

5 stars

My little boy has had MAM dummy’s since birth, they were the only ones I could find that didn’t make him gag due to large teats! However I only buy the blue ones, but MAM sent me yellow ones and I’m so glad they did! They are perfect for this lovely weather. I love the little microwaveable box you provide for sterilisation, it’s a god send! I just wish I could find a Teddy bear one for my little boy who is called Teddy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best Dummies!

5 stars

These dummies are the only dummies I will use for my little boy. Their shape is perfect for little mouths, and the plastic outer is also shaped well and does not rub on baby's nose. These dummies are also available in a glow in the dark variety which I've found really useful for night times when I'm trying to find this dummy in his crib. The best thing about these dummies is the fact that they come with a carry case which you can use to sterilise the dummies in in only 3 minutes in the microwave- brilliant for when you're out and about. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Peaceful Driving

5 stars

We’ve been using the dummies a few weeks now and my son accepted them straight away. They are easy to clean too, as they come with a microwaveable box. Please note, my son only uses them in the car, as he hated his car seat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect size

5 stars

After trying out numerous brands of dummies I finally found one that my little girl can keep in her mouth! So pleased to have received these to test from MAM, I’ve been out and bought some more! The sterile case is a bonus too, so handy for when you’re out and about. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The perfect sized soother!

5 stars

Receiving the Mam unisex 0+ soother has given us the gift of sleep! Our 12 week old has relied heavily on sucking to sooth himself and to stay sleep and instantly wakes and becomes distressed when his soother falls out resulting in us frantically trying to pop the soother back in his mouth before he fully wakes up. This soother seems to be the perfect shape for his mouth and stays in for the whole duration of his sleeps, meaning he sleeps well and is a happier baby and we sleep well and are happier parents! Now he spits the dummy out at the end of nap time signifying the nap is over and he is ready to play. Fantastic product for us and we can't wait to try some more of the fab, fun colours and designs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these!

5 stars

I love these dummies for my son! Love the colour and designs are they're bright, they also fit nicely in his mouth which helps. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Mam Night 0+M Soother

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Mam Soother Air 0+ Months

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Tesco Slim Maternity Towels 24 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.08/each

Aptamil 1 First Milk Multipack 4X200ml Ready To Feed Liquid

£ 3.20
£4.00/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here