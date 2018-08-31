Mam Cute 0+ Months Soother

Great feature 3 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 31st August 2018 I tried my little girl with MAM dummies when she was born and it was the only brand that she would take. These dummies are great as the design at either side of the teat allows air to get to the skin around her mouth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My boy loves these 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 21st August 2018 My 11 week old baby absolutely loves his mam dummys. I love the shape and colours these come in [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super easy to sterilise 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 15th August 2018 These dummies are fab! My 16 week old has really taken to using them and they seem to be a good size and shape for her. Definitely the best dummy brand out there. They come in a pack of 2 which is handy if drop one so you’ve always got a spare. I really like the sterilising box they come in, it means I clean them quickly before heading out anywhere... just 3 minutes! I wasn’t overly keen on the designs at first but they do actual look quite cute. I will definitely be sticking to this brand of dummies from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I don’t use anything else! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 11th August 2018 I have these for my six month old daughter and since birth we haven’t used anything else. They are easy to sterilise, come in loads of great designs, and encourage dexterity as they don’t have a pull handle so baby has to learn to grip them to take them out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love the way the look! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 6th August 2018 My little boy has had MAM dummy’s since birth, they were the only ones I could find that didn’t make him gag due to large teats! However I only buy the blue ones, but MAM sent me yellow ones and I’m so glad they did! They are perfect for this lovely weather. I love the little microwaveable box you provide for sterilisation, it’s a god send! I just wish I could find a Teddy bear one for my little boy who is called Teddy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best Dummies! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 6th August 2018 These dummies are the only dummies I will use for my little boy. Their shape is perfect for little mouths, and the plastic outer is also shaped well and does not rub on baby's nose. These dummies are also available in a glow in the dark variety which I've found really useful for night times when I'm trying to find this dummy in his crib. The best thing about these dummies is the fact that they come with a carry case which you can use to sterilise the dummies in in only 3 minutes in the microwave- brilliant for when you're out and about. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Peaceful Driving 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 2nd August 2018 We’ve been using the dummies a few weeks now and my son accepted them straight away. They are easy to clean too, as they come with a microwaveable box. Please note, my son only uses them in the car, as he hated his car seat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect size 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 31st July 2018 After trying out numerous brands of dummies I finally found one that my little girl can keep in her mouth! So pleased to have received these to test from MAM, I’ve been out and bought some more! The sterile case is a bonus too, so handy for when you’re out and about. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The perfect sized soother! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 28th July 2018 Receiving the Mam unisex 0+ soother has given us the gift of sleep! Our 12 week old has relied heavily on sucking to sooth himself and to stay sleep and instantly wakes and becomes distressed when his soother falls out resulting in us frantically trying to pop the soother back in his mouth before he fully wakes up. This soother seems to be the perfect shape for his mouth and stays in for the whole duration of his sleeps, meaning he sleeps well and is a happier baby and we sleep well and are happier parents! Now he spits the dummy out at the end of nap time signifying the nap is over and he is ready to play. Fantastic product for us and we can't wait to try some more of the fab, fun colours and designs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]