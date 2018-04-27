By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Thermos King Travel Mug Navy 470Ml

5(1)Write a review
Thermos King Travel Mug Navy 470Ml
£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Product Description

  • Thermos vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention
  • Durable stainless steel interior and exterior
  • Single cup serve compatible
  • - 470ml
  • - Colour: Navy
  • - Thermos Vacuum technology for maximum temperature retention
  • - Liquids hot for 7 hours or cold for 18 hours
  • - Stainless Steel Interior & Exterior
  • - Drink Lock lid
  • Enjoy hot and cold drinks on the go with this 470ml travel tumbler from Thermos. It features Thermos Vacuum Technology for maximum temperature retention, keeping liquids hot for 7 hours or cold for 18 hours. A stainless steel interior and exterior makes it durable, while a DrinkLock lid helps prevent spillages. The tumbler is single cup serve compatible, and has a handy tea-hook for tea bags and most loose-leaf tea infusers.
  • The Thermos travel tumbler comes with a 5-year guarantee.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Does what it says

5 stars

I bought this item as it does exactly what it says it does

Usually bought next

Contigo Travel Mug Green 590Ml

£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Contigo Byron Travel Mug Pink 450Ml

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Contigo Byron Travel Mug Gun Metal

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Tesco Daffodils Bunch

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here