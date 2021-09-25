We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Hilife Natural Multipack Broth 5X100g

Hilife Natural Multipack Broth 5X100g

5(2)
Write a review

£5.55

£11.10/kg

A complementary pet food for adult dogs.Please state these details in all correspondence.
Our recipe for health and happinessChicken, beef, tuna, beans, peas, carrotsSimply made with the quality ingredients, naturally.
HiLife It's only natural luxury recipes are something extra special for your dog.Each delicious recipe is hand prepared with 100% natural ingredients, the tasty ones we know dogs love. We use only the highest quality, human-grade meat and fish to help your dog stay healthy and happy. All recipes are grain free and contain absolutely no nasty artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.Each mouthwatering recipe provides new tastes and textures for your dog to enjoy, alongside their complete dry kibble.We're proud of our pet food, because it matters. For over 30 years, we've been delighting the nation's pets with nutritious and delicious recipes.Our pets love their HiLife - we hope yours do too!
As we use only natural ingredients, colour and texture may vary.® HiLife It's only natural is a trade mark.© 2020.
Grain free100% natural60% meat & fish
Pack size: 500G

Net Contents

5 x 100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Guide: HiLife it's only natural can be fed every day as a treat or as a topping to other food within a balanced diet. Best served at room temperature. Always monitor total food intake and ensure a plentiful supply of fresh drinking water is available.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Grain free100% natural60% meat & fish
Chicken Breast with Tuna, Beans & Vegetables x 3Chicken Breast with Beef, Beans & Vegetables x 2

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (55%), Carrots (10%), Beans (10%), Peas (5%), Dolphin-Safe Tuna (5%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container in the fridge but return to room temperature before feeding.Use within 24 hours. For best before & factory reg. nos.: see panel.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein14.5%
Fat content0.5%
Crude fibre0.5%
Crude ash0.7%
Moisture80%
Additives:-
None!-

View all Wet Dog Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here