Hilife Natural Jelly 5X100g ..
Offer
Product Description
- A complementary pet food for adult dogs.
- Our recipe for health and happiness
- Chicken, Carrots, Beef, Peas
- Simply made with the best quality ingredients, naturally.
- HiLife It's only natural luxury recipes are something extra special for your dog.
- Each delicious dish is hand prepared with 100% natural ingredients, the tasty ones we know dogs love. We use only the highest quality, human-grade meat and fish to help your dog stay healthy and happy. All recipes are grain free and contain absolutely no nasty artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- Every mouthwatering recipe provides new tastes and textures for your dog to enjoy, alongside their complete dry kibble.
- We're proud of our pet food, because it matters. For over 30 years, we've been delighting the nation's pets with nutritious and delicious meals.
- Our pets love their HiLife
- -we hope yours do too!
- 100% natural
- 60% meat
- Grain free
- Gently steamed
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container in the fridge but return to room temperature before feeding. Use within 24 hours.For best before & factory reg. nos.: see panel.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide: HiLife it's only natural can be fed every day as a treat or as a topping to other food within a balanced diet. Best served at room temperature. Always monitor total food intake and ensure a plentiful supply of fresh drinking water is available.
Warnings
- As we use only natural ingredients, colour and texture may vary. Although every precaution has been taken in the preparation of these recipes, they may still contain small bones.
Name and address
- Town & Country Petfoods Ltd,
- Melton Mowbray,
- Leics,
- LE13 0HR,
- UK.
Return to
- Please state these details in all correspondence.
- Town & Country Petfoods Ltd,
- Melton Mowbray,
- Leics,
- LE13 0HR,
- UK.
- hilifepet.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 100g ℮
Safety information
As we use only natural ingredients, colour and texture may vary. Although every precaution has been taken in the preparation of these recipes, they may still contain small bones.
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (55%), Beef (5%), Carrots (5%), Minerals
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Protein 15% Fat content 0.5% Crude fibres 0.5% Crude ash 0.9% Moisture 82% Cassia gum 1,725 mg/kg Additives: - Technological Additives: -
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (60%), Carrots (5%), Peas (5%), Minerals
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Protein 15% Fat content 0.5% Crude fibres 0.5% Crude ash 0.9% Moisture 82% Cassia gum 1,725 mg/kg Additives: - Technological Additives: -
