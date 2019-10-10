Lily's Kitchen Sunday Lunch 150G

LIly dried Breakfast Crunch also eaten up by dogs
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacturer of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen London
60% Fresh Chicken, Potatoes (4%), Sugar Snap Peas (2%), Carrots, Spinach (1%), Apples, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Safflower Oil, Botanicals & Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Celery Seed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Seaweed, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For best before/batch number see side of tray.
Made in the EU
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|10.4%
|Crude Fat
|5.1%
|Crude Ash
|2.4%
|Crude Fibre
|0.5%
|Moisture
|80%
|Vitamin D3
|200 IU
|Vitamin E
|20mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|25mg
|Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|1mg
|Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|1.4mg
|Iodine (as Calcium Iodate)
|0.75mg
|Locust Bean Gum
|1g
|91kcal/100g:
|-
|Additives (per kg):
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
|Technological Additives:
|-
