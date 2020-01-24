Good Boy Wagtastic Puppy Pads 30'S

Excellent value & quality is fine
Best value anywhere Ive found & quality fine
Liquid soaks right through, not fit for job.
Product is supposedly chew/ rip proof, sadly that
Product is supposedly chew/ rip proof, sadly that is not the case. My puppy managed to rip these up with minimal effort. There are also no sticky pads to stick them down with, so pads moved around.
More than adequate for Purpose (not tug of war)
I have an adult Chihuahua cross Jack Russell and I use these every night and rainy days when she won't go out. These are more than adequate for the job. No training pad is designed to be used for tug of war.
TOTALLY RUBBISH
Totally rubbish!! They say strong & tear resistant! First pull from one of my five puppies ripped. Chihuahua puppies smallest dog in the world, so says it all. Last litter used Savic puppy pads, they are great!!