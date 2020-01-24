By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Good Boy Wagtastic Puppy Pads 30'S

2.5(5)Write a review
Good Boy Wagtastic Puppy Pads 30'S
£ 5.00
£0.17/each

Product Description

  • Wagtastic house training for dogs
  • Layer lock protection
  • Each pad has layer lock protection which helps to keep leaks 'locked in' by turning liquid into gel and with sealed edges and protective backing, this prevents staining floors or upholstery
  • Strong and tear resistant
  • We know pups like to play, so we've made our pads strong and tear resistant - enough to cope with tough puppy play
  • Great for indoor training
  • Our pads are perfect for indoor training purposes giving your pup something familiar to associate going to the toilet on in a certain area of their cage or home
  • Ideal for puppies
  • Our pads are perfect for puppies, with a soft outer texture and ultra absorbent inner layer. Great for crates and carriers; and for older dogs who may need these pads to help them too
  • Eliminates odours
  • With the layer lock protection - any bad smells are locked in and kept from escaping, thus eliminating odours
  • Ultra absorbent
  • Strong & tear resistant
  • With layer lock protection to prevent leaks
  • Three layer protection: soft top layer, super absorbent middle layer, protective backing layer

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Top tips for house training
  • Puppies can take up to 6 months to house train and some breeds, a little longer. Even with great progress, there could well be the odd 'mistake' sometimes! Don't worry - stay focused and follow these tips to help you on the way to success!
  • 1. Unfold the pad and place on the floor with the plastic backing part down against the floor. Make sure the pad is placed away from their food and bed
  • 2. Place your puppy on the pad to get them used to standing on it; and look out for any signs they may need to go to the toilet; such as sniffing the floor, trying to squat down or circling. Place your puppy on the pad as soon as you notice any of these signs
  • 3. As soon as your puppy uses the pad to go to the toilet, praise and reward them. If the puppy tries to relieve themselves somewhere else, place them straight onto the pad again to get them to associate the pad with using it for toileting
  • 4. Discard any soiled pads and replace with a fresh, clean one straight away
  • 5. As training develops, the pad can be moved towards the door and then eventually placed just outside in a suitable area.
  • Remember:
  • Reward the pup for going to the toilet in the right place - Good Boy do a great range of suitable treats.
  • Never punish your puppy for house training 'mistakes'.
  • Always be positive and happy; and give your pup confidence.
  • Put your puppy on a regular feeding routine to give them structure for eating and toilet times.
  • Keep a training diary - it will help in working out timings for feeding and toileting as your pup grows up.

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic or polythene bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and pets.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If this product fails to give complete satisfaction please contact the Customer Services Dept on + 44 (0) 115 938 1242
  • www.armitages.co.uk
  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

30 x Training Pads

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic or polythene bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and pets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent value & quality is fine

5 stars

Best value anywhere Ive found & quality fine

Liquid soaks right through, not fit for job.

1 stars

Liquid soaks right through, not fit for job.

Product is supposedly chew/ rip proof, sadly that

1 stars

Product is supposedly chew/ rip proof, sadly that is not the case. My puppy managed to rip these up with minimal effort. There are also no sticky pads to stick them down with, so pads moved around.

More than adequate for Purpose (not tug of war)

4 stars

I have an adult Chihuahua cross Jack Russell and I use these every night and rainy days when she won't go out. These are more than adequate for the job. No training pad is designed to be used for tug of war.

TOTALLY RUBBISH

1 stars

Totally rubbish!! They say strong & tear resistant! First pull from one of my five puppies ripped. Chihuahua puppies smallest dog in the world, so says it all. Last litter used Savic puppy pads, they are great!!

Usually bought next

Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S

£ 1.65
£0.02/each

Tesco Pet Stain & Odour Remover 500 Ml

£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Tesco Sausages Beef Puppy Treats 12 Sausages 30G

£ 1.00
£33.34/kg

Pedigree Jelly Puppy Food Pouches 12 X100g

£ 4.00
£3.34/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here