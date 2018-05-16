Lily's Kitchen Grain Free Variety 6X400g

Product Description
- Come and be social with us...
- Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
- #LilysKitchen
- @lilyskitchen
- Now you can treat your dog to our grain free recipes in a mixed 6 pack!
- With 3 proper, wholesome dog food recipes, your four-legged friend can enjoy a selection of scrumptious grain-free suppers - ideal for easier digestion. Whichever nutritionally complete recipe you choose, it'll be made with freshly prepared, nutritious meat, vibrant vegetables and botanical herbs. And thanks to top notch ingredients and a clever chef, each healthy, balanced meal will be utterly irresistible to your dog.
- We make our recipes with wholesome, natural ingredients - freshly prepared or fresh meat, vegetables, fruits and herbs - to produce a delicious, digestible food for dogs. We only ever use proper meat in our recipes: no meat meal, no bone meal, no rendered meat. Our unique recipes don't contain any cheap fillers - like wheat, corn or soya - and they don't contain any nasties.
- At Lily's Kitchen, we believe pets deserve to eat proper food that's full of nourishing, natural ingredients. That's why we work closely with vets and nutritionists to create exceptional, delicious recipes, all given the paw of approval by our border terrier, Lily.
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacture of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London
- Proper food for dogs
- With freshly prepared proper meat
- No meat meal or fillers
- Complete nutrition
- Botanical herbs
- Natural & holistic
- No fillers or artificial jellies
- No rendered meats or derivatives
- No soya or wheat
- No GMOs
- No artificial colours or additives
- Pack size: 2400G
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For best before see base of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Daily Feeding Guidelines
- This is a nutritionally complete pet food for adult dogs 4 months +.
- It has everything your dog needs to stay healthy. Serve it at room temperature with a bowl of fresh water nearby.
- Use this chart as a general guide along with your own experience, as the servings can vary with age, breed, exercise and even weather.
- For overweight dogs, base your daily serving on target weight, not actual weight.
- Dog Size: 1-5kg, Grams Per Day 90-300g
- Dog Size: 6-10kg, Grams Per Day 350-515g
- Dog Size: 11-15kg, Grams Per Day 555-700g
- Dog Size: 16-25kg, Grams Per Day 730-1025g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Lily's Letterbox,
- PO Box 59287,
- London,
- NW3 9JR,
- UK.
Return to
- Need a helping paw?
- lilyskitchen.com
- +44 (0)20 7433 1863
- Lily's Letterbox,
- PO Box 59287,
- London,
- NW3 9JR,
- UK.
Net Contents
6 x 400g ℮
- Proper food for dogs
- With freshly prepared proper meat
- No meat meal or fillers
- Complete nutrition
- Botanical herbs
- Natural & holistic
- No fillers or artificial jellies
- No rendered meats or derivatives
- No soya or wheat
- No GMOs
- No artificial colours or additives
- 2 x 400g Wild Campfire Stew
- 2 x 400g Fishy Pie
- 2 x 400g Sunday Lunch
Information
Ingredients
60% Freshly Prepared: Turkey (30%), Herring (15%), Salmon (15%), Potatoes (4%), Peas Carrots, Spinach, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Hemp Oil, Botanical & Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Celery Seed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleaves, Seaweed, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root
Allergy Information
- Free From: Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For best before see base of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents - 104kcal/100g Crude Protein 10.3% Crude Fat 6.6% Crude Ash 2.% Crude Fibre 0.4% Moisture 79% Vitamin E 20mg Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate) 25mg Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate) 2mg Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate) 1.4mg Iodine (as Calcium Iodate) 0.75mg Locust Bean Gum 1g Additives (per kg) - Vitamins: - Trace Elements: - Technological Additives: -
- Proper food for dogs
- With freshly prepared proper meat
- No meat meal or fillers
- Complete nutrition
- Botanical herbs
- Natural & holistic
- No fillers or artificial jellies
- No rendered meats or derivatives
- No soya or wheat
- No GMOs
- No artificial colours or additives
- 2 x 400g Wild Campfire Stew
- 2 x 400g Fishy Pie
- 2 x 400g Sunday Lunch
Information
Ingredients
60% Fresh Chicken, Potatoes (4%), Sugar Snap Peas (2%), Carrots, Spinach (1%), Apples, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Safflower Oil (0.1%), Botanical & Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Celery Seed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Seaweed, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root
Allergy Information
- Free From: Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For best before see base of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents - 93kcal/100g Crude Protein 10.4% Crude Fat 5.1% Crude Ash 2.4% Crude Fibre 0.5% Moisture 80% Vitamin D3 200 IU Vitamin E 20mg Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate) 25mg Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate) 1mg Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate) 1.4mg Iodine (as Calcium Iodate) 0.75mg Locust Bean Gum 1g Additives (per kg) - Vitamins: - Trace Elements: - Technological Additives: -
- Proper food for dogs
- With freshly prepared proper meat
- No meat meal or fillers
- Complete nutrition
- Botanical herbs
- Natural & holistic
- No fillers or artificial jellies
- No rendered meats or derivatives
- No soya or wheat
- No GMOs
- No artificial colours or additives
- 2 x 400g Wild Campfire Stew
- 2 x 400g Fishy Pie
- 2 x 400g Sunday Lunch
Information
Ingredients
65% Freshly Prepared: Venison (40%), Pheasant (15%), Salmon (10%), Potatoes (3%), Butternut Squash, Green Beans (1%), Apples, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Hemp Oil, Botanical & Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Celery Seed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleaves, Seaweed, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root
Allergy Information
- Free From: Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For best before see base of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents - 107kcal/100g Crude Protein 10.4% Crude Fat 6.6% Crude Ash 2.4% Crude Fibre 0.8% Moisture 77% Vitamin E 20mg Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate) 25mg Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate) 1mg Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate) 1.4mg Iodine (as Calcium Iodate) 0.75mg Locust Bean Gum 1g Additives (per kg) - Vitamins: - Trace Elements: - Technological Additives: -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020