Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed in Jelly 40x100g

Complete wet pet food for adult dogs.
Pedigree Pouches 40 pack of dog food in jelly are delicious complete and balanced recipes made with natural ingredients, providing healthy nutrition for all your dogs need. Perfect for a fresh meal on its own, or to be served as a tasty wet dog food topper on dry food.
At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life.
Our adult dog food products are complete and balancedDigestion Pedigree Pouch healthy wet dog food contains natural fibres helping to keep your dog's insides healthy so they always feels their bestNatural Defences Every dog deserves extra defence. Our complete succulent dog food recipes contain Vitamin E and selected minerals known to help support your dog's natural defencesNatural Ingredients Pedigree dog food pouches contain 100% natural ingredients with added vitamins and mineralsDeveloped with our nutritionists and veterinarians from Waltham Petcare Science Institute, our dog food in jelly has been expertly designed
Pack size: 4000G
Net Contents
40 x 100g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Perfect for a fresh meal on its own, or to be served as a tasty topper on dry food. Simply unzip the pouch and serve immediately.79 kcal, 100 gFeeding instructions: Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your dog. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days. Fresh water should always be available.24h Daily Feeding RecommendationPouch Only: 5kg; 4 - 4 1/2, 10kg; 7 - 7 1/2, 20kg; 11 1/2 - 13Pouch + Dry Food: 2; +45g, 3; +80g, 4; +160g1 pouch can be replaced by 20 g Pedigree® dry food.
x10 Beef and Liver Mixx10 Lamb and Liver Mixx10 Chickenx10 Poultry
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including a mix of Beef 6% and Pork Liver 9% in the chunk**), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.5%), ^Of which 93% natural, **Chunk typically 48% of the product
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, factory identification number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:
8.5
Fat content:
4.8
Inorganic matter:
2.0
Crude fibre:
0.30
Moisture:
83.4
Vitamin D₃:
200 IU
Vitamin E:
60.0 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
1.7 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
0.28 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
3.6 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
2.2 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
22.7 mg
Cassia gum:
2100 mg
Additives per kg:
-
Nutritional additives:
-
Technological additives:
-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including Poultry 14% and Pork Liver 9% in the chunk**), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.5%), ^Of which 93% natural, **Chunk typically 48% of the product
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including a mix of Lamb 6% and Pork Liver 9% in the chunk**), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.5%), ^Of which 93% natural, **Chunk typically 48% of the product
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives^ (including Chicken 14% and Pork Liver 9% in the chunk**), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 0.5%), ^Of which 93% natural, **Chunk typically 48% of the product
Box. Recyclable
Manufacturer Address
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.IE: Mars Ireland,PO Box 3856,Dublin 4.
Return to
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK,0800 738 800,www.mars.co.uk/contactwww.uk.pedigree.comIE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,PO Box 3856,Dublin 4.1800 013 012
